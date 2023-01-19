VENICE — A music educator at Garden Elementary School in Venice hit all the right notes and was named the 2023 Teacher of the Year for Sarasota County Schools.
The announcement came during a Venice ceremony Wednesday at the Ignite Education Teacher of the Year Award Celebration hosted by the Education Foundation of Sarasota County.
Timothy Ferguson has taught music in Florida and New York for about 20 years, according to a news release from the Education Foundation of Sarasota County.
“It’s so important for us to show appreciation for our teachers and all of their hard work,” Sarasota County Schools acting Superintendent Chris Renouf said in the news release. “Our educators pave the way for their students’ current and future success through their compassion, expertise, and genuine love of teaching and learning."
Ferguson is now the district's nominee for the state's Teacher of the Year award.
Amber Rylak, a physical education teacher at Booker Elementary School in Sarasota, received the Innovation Teacher of the Year, according to the news release.
"This award honors teachers who use new, exciting lessons and strategies to meet their students’ unique needs and prepare them for the 21st century," the news release stated.
The other Teacher of the Year nominees were Joseph Conner, of Venice Middle School, and Courtney Smith, of Booker High School.
The event Wednesday night at the Venice Community Center was made possible by the Education Foundation and by support from a variety of donors throughout the community.
The guest speaker was George Couros, an author who wrote “Because of a Teacher: Stories of the Past to Inspire the Future of Education.”
Couros "discussed the power of teachers and the vital role they play in the lives of their students," the news release stated.
It was emceed by Kari Johnson and Jennifer Jaso, the 2021 and 2022 district Teachers of the Year who both were Top 5 in the Florida Teacher of the Year awards.
Ferguson received a $5,000 award from the Education Foundation through Sunset Automotive Group; Rylak, Smith and Conner received $2,500 gifts, the news release stated.
A total of 41 Teacher of the Year awards from different Sarasota County Schools were also handed out.
“These celebrations are vital for teachers — and for our community,” said Jennifer Vigne, the CEO/president of the Education Foundation of Sarasota County. “No matter the circumstances, teachers do so much for their students and truly keep Sarasota County thriving. This event reflects our deep, abiding support for all the amazing educators across the district.”
