VENICE — Garden Elementary principal Amy Archer has been selected as one of three finalists for the overall 2022 Florida Principal of the Year Award.
“I’m just in awe, honestly,” Archer said.
Last fall, she was named Sarasota County Schools’ Principal of the Year after being the principal of Garden for six years.
After submitting information to the state back in December, Archer received a phone call from the Florida Department of Education letting her know she was a finalist for the award.
The Florida Department of Education’s Principal Achievement Award for Outstanding Leadership was established in 1988 to recognize Florida principals for their contributions to schools and communities.
“Of course, I was not expecting that by any means,” she said.
Archer, a Venice High School graduate, has worked in Sarasota County Schools for over 20 years. During her time in the school system, she worked at several south county elementary schools before becoming the principal of Garden Elementary.
In her role as principal, she handles the strategic side of the school and meets the needs of the students.
But despite the accountability that comes with being a principal, she takes pride in her “incredible school.”
Archer enjoys working with her “committed” staff, and the dedicated students and families. She credits the award to this support system at Garden.
She said while the past couple of years have been challenging, it has helped pull the Garden community together.
Since receiving the news of being a finalist, Archer has a new banner hanging in the principal’s office congratulating her.
The overall winner of the state’s award will be announced this summer at the Florida Department of Education’s Celebration For School Leaders.
“The honor is to have the opportunity to represent Garden, Sarasota County Schools and Venice,” Archer said.
