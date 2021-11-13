VENICE — After being principal of Garden Elementary for six years, Amy Archer was recently named Principal of the Year for Sarasota County Schools.
“It is very much appreciated to have received this honor,” Archer said.
During a meeting in October, Archer was surprised with confetti, balloons, and the announcement of receiving Principal of the Year.
Following the announcement, the Garden staff greeted Archer with a sign and a big round of applause the next morning to congratulate her.
“It really is great to be a Garden gator,” she said.
The accomplishment comes after Archer’s over 20 years in schools.
Archer’s interest in teaching began because of her brother, who has Down syndrome. She said he has always been an inspiration to her and helped lead her onto the path.
“Teaching was just part of who I was,” Archer said.
After graduating from Venice High School, Archer began her career in Sarasota County Schools as a fourth grade teacher at Venice Elementary in 1999.
Since teaching fourth grade, she has moved around to a few elementary schools in the district, including Glenallen Elementary, before her time as principal at Garden.
After teaching in a classroom for many years, Archer was given leadership opportunities and started on the leadership path in schools. It eventually led to Archer receiving a degree in leadership.
She spent a year at Garden as an instructional and data coach. She then moved to Glenallen in North Port to be the assistant principal and later the principal.
Despite moving around the south county schools, she was happy to return to the Venice community.
“It really is an honor to work at Garden and be in Venice,” she said while stating the “great” school district and administration.
She also mentioned the great staff, students and parents she interacts with on a daily basis.
“All of those relationships really support the work that we do and it really feels like a family here,” she said.
Apart from the joy of working with children, Archer mentioned her job also comes with many layers of accountability.
As principal, she has to handle the paperwork and strategic side of the school as well.
Her ultimate goal for the school is to meet the needs of the students while also aligning with the overall strategic plan set by the district.
While there are distractions of paperwork and emails, Archer said she tries to prioritize the main focus — the students.
“No matter what, I always try to find joy every single day,” she said.
She said it helps that her line of work is with younger students, and she finds joy in time spent with them.
Archer said one of the best parts of her job is Garden’s walking school bus.
“That is something that has definitely brought me a lot of joy,” Archer said.
The walking school bus was implemented to help relieve some of the dismissal traffic after school, but has meant so much more to Archer.
Garden staff, including Archer, walk with a group of around 30 students to a nearby church off of Shamrock Boulevard.
Instead of being at the school for pick-up, parents wait at the church to get their children.
While walking the students to the church, Archer said the first couple of days they would sing-songs. Now the walking school bus serves as a way for Archer to really connect with the students and see their “beautiful” personalities.
“I really love being the principal of Garden Elementary,” Archer said.
