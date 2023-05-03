Unable to sleep one night, Alan Beckwith, a Gardens of Venice resident, caught an ad on TV that showed needy children from across the world, and the sight tugged his heartstrings.

“The children were screaming in pain and crying out,” he said. “They need fresh drinking water because their water comes from a polluted hole in the ground, and they need food and medical care.


   
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments