Unable to sleep one night, Alan Beckwith, a Gardens of Venice resident, caught an ad on TV that showed needy children from across the world, and the sight tugged his heartstrings.
“The children were screaming in pain and crying out,” he said. “They need fresh drinking water because their water comes from a polluted hole in the ground, and they need food and medical care.
"They suffer from diseases — measles, chicken pox and more that draws the life out of their little bodies,” Alan said, his voice crescendoing in emotion.
“I was frustrated. There was nothing I could do to help them across the world, but I can do something in my own backyard. I figured if we – the 20 residents who play bingo here – donate $1 from every game for one year, we should be able to raise $3,000 for local children.”
“The future of the children's little lives is important. They are the future of America,” Beckwith said. “I mentioned this to my daughter, Kim, and son-in-law, Jim Wood, who said, 'We can help.'”
The Woods donated $1,000 to the cause. The residents raised $2,000, which brought the donated amount to $3,000 just a month before the collection year ended.
His daughter didn't stop there. She also took it upon herself to help research what local charity would be the best fit for the donation, and she came up with Suncoast Charities for Children.
The non-profit Suncoast Charities for Children serves 8,000 children and teens in need throughout Sarasota, Manatee, DeSoto and Charlotte counties. The agencies supported include Children First, The Florida Center for Early Childhood, Loveland Center, The Haven, located in Sarasota and Venice, Special Olympics Florida, Venice Challenger Baseball and Suncoast Foundation.
Beckwith handed a check for $3,000 to Lucy Nicandri, executive director of Suncoast Charitie. Then he turned to the residents and said, “Thank you, and God bless you.”
Nicandri said: “I thank you, Alan, and those in this room, for your donation. It's donors like Alan and over 300 volunteers that help us in our mission.”
The day Beckwith called her, Nicandri noted that some things do not all go the way they should, but then some things do.
“Alan's call was going in the right direction,” she said.
“I came into the office that morning and there was a message from a man named Alan Beckwith, a resident at Gardens of Venice, saying he researched many organizations and wanted to donate $3,000 in funds raised to a local charity. He picked us.
“He said he has a heart for children at risk and said that some with developmental disabilities have a sound family structure and some do not. He wanted to help those who do not. Suncoast Charities helps fund seven agencies in South Sarasota County, including Children First and The Haven, which are both in Sarasota and Venice. The $3,000 will go to those two charities.”
Phil Tavill, executive director of Children First, asked the residents, “Who was ever a kid? Raise your hands ... Who yells bingo? Raise your hands ... Let these kids yell bingo for all the support they'll receive from this donation. We are happy to be here to help the kids have long, joyful lives. Thank you.”
Heather Shoup brought her son Garrett, 5; Autumn Becker brought her daughter Myla Becker, 4, and her niece, Addie Bickley, 5. Heather and Autumn work at The Haven in Venice, where the children attend.
Shoup and Becker thanked the residents for the donation. Becker said the Haven is a family for those who go there, and donations help provide scholarships for additional care, like physical therapy.
Venissa Flick, Gardens of Venice administrator, said to the residents: “We are thankful you guys and Alan are here. Thank you for putting your earnings into the donation.”
Kim Wood talked about how nice it was that the residents donated the money for the children.
“I am so proud of you people and my dad to give of your bingo earnings,” she said.
The celebration ended with ice cream, which made the children's eyes light up as they gave squeals of delight. Those were the two words they said when having their photo taken with the oversized check – “Ice cream.
***
For more information about making a donation, visit SuncoastCharitiesforChildren.org, or call 941-487-7904.
