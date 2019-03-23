Lately, the price of gas just keeps rising.
Florida gas prices increased an average of 15 cents since last week, making it the 10th most-expensive state for gas.
The state also claimed the No. 1 spot for the largest monthly increase, 39 cents.
“Drivers saw a jump at the pump last week,” said American Automobile Association (AAA) spokesperson Mark Jenkins, “although it appears the state average is leveling out for now.”
However, Jenkins warned residents to not be too optimistic.
“The springtime surge may not be over quite yet,” he said. “The highest prices of the year can arrive anytime between now and Memorial Day weekend.”
Why did prices rise?Many factors have contributed to the rising cost, including higher demand, lower supply and a more expensive blend of gasoline being introduced this time of year.
Refineries are also conducting maintenance — some planned, some not.
“There are reports that three to four refineries in the Gulf Coast are conducting unplanned refinery maintenance, which is curbing refinery output,” Jenkins said.
How about last year?In 2018, statewide prices saw a surge this same time of year. However, prices were still 8 cents less than what they are now.
What to expectJenkins anticipates upward pressure on pump prices to remain for awhile. The highest prices of the year normally occur by Memorial Day weekend. Then, they start to seesaw in the summer.
By the wintertime, prices start declining.
Best, worst pricesThe most expensive areas for gas in Florida are West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($2.754), Fort Lauderdale ($2.695) and Port St. Lucie ($2.683).
The cheapest areas for gas are Pensacola ($2.485), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($2.525) and Tallahassee ($2.530).
Punta Gorda was the sixth cheapest area for gas in Florida at $2.576, while the Bradenton-Sarasota-Venice area ranked ninth, averaging $2.589 a gallon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.