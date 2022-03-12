With gas prices rising and expected to continue doing so, local city and county governments have not yet considered changes to accommodate the costs.
"Since prices just increased, we have not yet seen any changes (in operations)," said Punta Gorda Assistant City Manager Melissa Reichert.
While other local governments such as the city of Venice and Sarasota County have also not made any changes, there are ways to allocate funds if needed.
Venice purchases fuel in bulk under a cooperative purchase agreement, said Finance Director Linda Senne. But if necessary, the city might adjust some budget line items to compensate for the higher-than-expected costs.
"We hope to maintain the fuel costs that are set in this year's budget," Senne said.
Despite the city not changing anything yet, the price of unleaded and diesel gas affects essential services, including police, fire and EMS, public works, utilities, etc.
When the need eventually arises for area governments, a budget amendment can be made by a city council or a county commission to access money to compensate for the additional costs.
The Office of Financial Management for Sarasota County said a budget amendment was not necessary at this time, because "the current budget is sufficient."
While Punta Gorda accounted for some increases in the current budget, the city will deal with the higher prices in several ways.
Reichert said the various departments will look for savings within their budgets, which could include delays of purchasing certain supplies or services. She said this would be done before seeking any reserves from City Council.
"The city maintains adequate reserves that City Council could approve appropriation if needed," Reichert said.
However, she said, it may be later in the fiscal year before seeking any approval of reserves from City Council.
Charlotte County Government Communication Manager Brian Gleason said reserves were not needed at this time, a budget amendment change was not foreseen in the future, and operations had not changed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.