The owner of Venice Shell, in South Venice, was arrested this week for having three casino-style gambling machines in his convenience store to attract customers.
Gambling is regulated at the state level and generally limited to casinos run on Indian reservations. Penalties for illegal gambling can be severe, with fines up to $20,000 and possible jail time.
According to an arrest report, the Florida Division of Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco sent an undercover agent to the Venice Shell at 4300 South Tamiami Trail on Dec. 12 and numerous times since.
The special agent played all three gambling machines inside the convenience store from December to February and received numerous payouts.
Shell owner and clerk Ahmed Siddique, 62, provided the agent with the cash payouts from the cash register on several occasions.
Siddique was arrested on Monday, Feb. 25, and charged with operating a gambling house and being an agent or keeper of a gambling house, both third-degree felonies, and second-degree misdemeanor charges of gambling and storage or possession (first offense) of the machines.
He was released the next day after posting bond in the amount of $3,240.
Arraignment is on March 29 in Sarasota.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.