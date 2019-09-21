Gator bites

This image was taken Wednesday from our back yard. We are in Lakes of Jacaranda.
We noticed a large gator crossing the lake behind our house. We moved in four months ago and have only seen small gators (around 2 feet) and were surprised to see one over 8 feet long moving swiftly across the lake toward what appeared to be a clump of hay near the north shore.
We grabbed binoculars and a camera and watched as the gator attacked what we could now see was a dead animal. It took a while for us to identify the gator’s meal as a deer.
We could not determine where the deer came from or whether it was brought down by this or another gator.
Around midday today the larger gator appeared to have been sated and smaller ones had begun their feast.
It has been fascinating to experience nature in this way in our own back yard.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.