Gator bites

Greg Kaspar spotted this big gator enjoying lunch in the lake behind his house in Lakes of Jacaranda. Smaller gators got the leftovers.

 PHOTO BY GREG KASPAR

This image was taken Wednesday from our back yard. We are in Lakes of Jacaranda.

We noticed a large gator crossing the lake behind our house. We moved in four months ago and have only seen small gators (around 2 feet) and were surprised to see one over 8 feet long moving swiftly across the lake toward what appeared to be a clump of hay near the north shore.

We grabbed binoculars and a camera and watched as the gator attacked what we could now see was a dead animal. It took a while for us to identify the gator’s meal as a deer.

We could not determine where the deer came from or whether it was brought down by this or another gator.

Around midday today the larger gator appeared to have been sated and smaller ones had begun their feast.

It has been fascinating to experience nature in this way in our own back yard.

