During a traffic stop early Monday morning, a woman pulled an unexpected item from her yoga pants: a baby alligator.
According to an incident report, a Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputy pulled over a pickup truck around 3:15 a.m., after the vehicle made a left turn onto Tamiami Trail from Oil Well Road without observing the stop sign.
The male driver could not provide his driver’s license but gave the deputy the rest of his paperwork.
When asked where they were coming from, he said he and his female passenger were out attempting to collect frogs and snakes from under the overpass, according to the report.
The deputy asked if he could search their vehicle to make sure they had no wildlife in their possession they weren’t supposed to have.
The female passenger agreed to open her backpack, which revealed 43 small turtles — one was a soft shell turtle and the rest were three-striped mud turtles. When the deputy asked if she had “anything else” on her person he should know about, she reportedly pulled out the alligator.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission responded to take over the investigation, according to the report.
All three species are native to Florida, but are regulated, according to FWC spokesperson Brian Norris.
Norris said both the man and woman were cited for possession and violation of bag limits for the three species.
The reptiles were seized and released, Norris said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.