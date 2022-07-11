VENICE — Mark Pritchett, president and CEO of Gulf Coast Community Foundation since 2015, has announced his retirement, effective next year.
A search committee that includes Pritchett has been formed to find a replacement, using a search firm. He will be staying on through the transition, according to a GCCF news release.
Pritchett joined the foundation in 2008 as vice president of Community Investment. Since assuming the top post, it has received new gifts of almost $360 million and increased grants to nonprofits by $342 million, a summary of his career states.
Among the highlights it notes are Pritchett's role in reforms in the state's 911 system; co-founding the CareerEdge workforce training program; starting the foundation's arts appreciation grants program; and, with its leadership team, creating its COVID-19 Response Initiative.
It also credits him with leadership roles in Florida's post-2000 election reforms and the resolution of homeowner disputes following the 2004 and 2005 hurricane seasons.
Pritchett will remain active in providing assistance to nonprofits and other community projects, it states, while spending time with family and friends; hiking and cycling; and "reading a tall stack of books he's been collecting for many years."
