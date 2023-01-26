Gulf Coast Community Foundation (copy)

Gulf Coast Community Foundation.

 PHOTO BY RONALD DUPONT JR.

VENICE — With the help of $3 million donated for Hurricane Ian relief, Gulf Coast Community Foundation has now awarded more than $500 million in grants since its creation in 1995.

More notably, more than $400 million of the total has been disbursed since 2010, when the foundation celebrated having made its first $100 million in grants, according to a news release.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments