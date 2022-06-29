VENICE — Blame inflation if the increase in the General Fund in the Fiscal Year 2023 budget took any City Council members by surprise.
It’s 5.1% higher than in the current budget but an ordinance that might have required the Council to approve the increase didn’t kick in because it’s less than the inflation rate at the end of the year.
The ordinance mandates “prior City Council approval” if the General Fund is proposed to be increased by more than 3% or the change in the Consumer Price Index “for the preceding calendar year,” whichever is greater.
Inflation last year was 7%, Finance Director Linda Senne said at last week’s budget workshop, so the Council’s OK for a 5.1% hike in the FY2023 General Fund wasn’t necessary.
The Council will get a look at a revised proposed budget in August, after its summer break. It will be up for passage in September for the fiscal year beginning Oct. 1.
Budget notes
Here are some miscellaneous excerpts from the budget workshop:
• The city will be putting money into the renovation of the Lord-Higel House, but that will make it a city asset, meaning the city will be taking it over, City Manager Ed Lavallee said.
Venice Heritage Inc., which had been managing and fundraising for the project for years, will remain an active participant.
• Senne said that the FY2023 budget reflects an anticipated decrease in gas tax revenue because of the tax holiday set for October.
The revenue goes into a fund designated for road repairs and maintenance.
• The city will continue its annual $250,000 set-aside in order to be able to pay its share of the next beach renourishment, expected in 2025.
The work is done about every 10 years under a 50-year agreement with the Army Corps of Engineers, she said. It has 30 more years to run, so it’s too early to apply to renew it, City Engineer Kathleen Weeden said.
However, she added, the ACOE has been renewing contracts with other beachfront cities.
• The Building Department will be continuing its permit fee discounts until its reserves drop to within state limits, Senne said.
Department payroll spending is down, Building Official Stephen Beckman said, because he hasn’t been able to find people to hire. But that means spending for outside help has been higher.
He’s implemented a “virtual” inspection program that allows for inspections of work that doesn’t need to be seen and touched in person, and all applications and plan submissions are now done electronically.
• Staff will be researching ways to incentivize the construction of attainable housing, Planning and Zoning Director Roger Clark said.
The city code currently allows a density bonus of up to 36 units per acre but “no one’s taken advantage of it up to this point,” he said.
• Every year is an election year for Venice City Council, but this one will be more expensive than usual.
Four Council seat are up for grabs, not just the three that were anticipated, and proposed amendments to the city charter will also be on the ballot.
• Venice MainStreet and Venice Area Beautification Inc. didn’t ask for an increase in their stipends from the city but they may be getting one anyway.
Both organizations get an annual payment of $25,000 from the city manager’s part of the budget for their contributions to the city.
Council Member Helen Moore, who’s VABI’s secretary and treasurer and the city’s liaison to Venice MainStreet, suggested it might be time to consider a raise.
If the city can spend $35,000 on Fourth of July fireworks — the amount budgeted for FY2023 — it can “certainly double the stipend,” Vice Mayor Nick Pachota said.
