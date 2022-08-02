Ralph and Wendy Richardson

Ralph Richardson died on July 26 and was preceded in death by his wife Wendy, who died in 2019.

VENICE — After moving to Venice and taking an interest in its history, Ralph Richardson was one of the people who helped rename the south Venice bridge to the Circus Bridge.

Richardson, 97, died July 26 at his home in Aston Gardens.

Ralph Richardson in 1947

Ralph Richardson poses at 22 years old in April of 1947.


