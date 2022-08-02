VENICE — After moving to Venice and taking an interest in its history, Ralph Richardson was one of the people who helped rename the south Venice bridge to the Circus Bridge.
Richardson, 97, died July 26 at his home in Aston Gardens.
"He was just a very sweet, giving, generous person," said his son Bruce Richardson. "It was hard to find somebody that didn't like the guy."
Ralph Richardson was born on Nov. 21, 1924 in Santa Monica, California.
Following the attack on Pearl Harbor, he volunteered for the Marine Corps and spent time in the South Pacific.
While stationed in the Pacific and in Okinawa, Japan, Ralph Richardson took an interest in art and created some watercolors, his son said.
He then moved back to California after World War II and married Jeanne "Wendy" Lipking.
They moved to Washington D.C., where Ralph Richardson had various agency positions before working for the U.S. Department of State Foreign Service.
The couple had four children, Bruce, Stephen, Mark and Karen, throughout their international postings in Europe, Africa and South America.
Bruce Richardson said his father made a lot of friends from the family's time living in Chile.
Between the travels, he obtained a masters degree from Tufts University and spent time at the Naval War College.
Ralph Richardson then retired and started a second career at the Hagley Museum in Delaware.
He and his wife enjoyed living in colonial houses and spent time traveling the country to visit historic spots.
The two would visit Venice as winter residents before moving permanently.
"In Venice, he got interested in the historical society," Bruce Richardson said. "He worked to help get that bridge renamed."
A Sun story published in 2004 mentioned Ralph Richardson wrote a letter to the Venice mayor suggesting the south bridge into Venice be named the Circus Bridge since it was the bridge used by Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus. The circus would arrive into Venice by train; then the animals would be walked down Venice Avenue and over the bridge to the circus arena.
After major renovations, the bridge was named the Circus Bridge.
Another interest during his time in Venice was the Venice Region Antique Automobile Club of America. He had a teal 1966 Ford Mustang "that he just loved," Bruce Richardson said.
Continuing with art, he drew some editorial cartoons for the Venice Gondolier. He also liked writing letters to family, local newspapers, cartoonists and authors, Bruce Richardson said.
He sent a letter to Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial cartoonist Jeff MacNelly, who created the "Shoe" comic strip, and received a drawing in response.
"I think people really liked talking to dad," Bruce Richardson said about his father's social and engaging manner.
Ralph Richardson was preceded in death by his wife Wendy Richardson, who died in 2019.
A memorial service is planned for 1 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4 at Aston Gardens. He will be buried at a cemetery in California where his wife was buried.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.