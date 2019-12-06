VENICE — A “genuine gentlemen of croquet,” Croquet Hall of Famer Fred Jones was remembered at a celebration of life in St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Venice.
Fred and his wife, Jackie, first tried their hands at the American 6 wicket game of croquet in 1988 while living in Rhode Island.
Fred became intimately involved with the United States Croquet Association, eventually becoming a championship player.
He won the National Masters tournament’s in 1997 and again in 2008 — and placed second an additional three times.
He was inducted into the United States Croquet Hall of Fame in 2005. Jackie Jones was inducted in 2008.
Fred Jones spent many years helping managed the national association. He was also the director of many local and national tournaments across the U.S. and Canada.
Fred and Jackie were founders of the Sarasota County Croquet Club.
The couple moved the club from Sarasota to Venice’s Wellfield Sports Complex in 2004.
Hans Peterson, president of the Sarasota County Croquet Club, said Fred had a profound impact on the game of croquet.
“He was a true class act. An icon,” Peterson said.
On social media, condolences poured in from all over the world, Peterson said. He read a few to the hundreds who gathered for a final send off in their “whites”:
“He was a good man and great for the game.”
“He will always be remembered as ‘the director.’”
“Respect is the word that comes to mind when I think of Fred.”
“Great sense of humor.”
“You were a bright light. We were blessed to have known you.”
“A genuine gentleman of croquet.”
“A very special person who was a mentor and role model.”
“He will be terribly missed,” Peterson said. “It will be a long time before we stop telling stories.”
Alfred Jones was born in New Bedford, Massachusetts, and graduated from the Massachusetts Maritime Academy, Tufts University College of Engineering. After 31 years, he retired from the Naval Reserve with the rank of captain.
He served on active duty during the Korean War. In the Reserves, he had command of a reserve training ship and was assigned command of the Reserve Mine Division 21.
He also retired from the Micro Switch Division of Honeywell.
Jones, 92, died suddenly at home on Nov. 26 after a peaceful day, which began with a game of croquet.
