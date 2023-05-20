VENICE — The former cafeteria at the Loveland Center is going through a stage. Or, more accurately, a stage has gone into the former cafeteria.
It’s part of a new program called Loveland Creates, which will use performing and visual arts to teach life skills.
It was just an adult-day training option until expanding into a full-blown program of its own recently.
Arts education is particularly effective in teaching communication and socialization, said Becca Eldredge, vice president of Programs.
“The No. 1 element to being independent is being able to communicate with others,” she said.
And Loveland is all about enhancing the independence of its participants, she said.
Purpose
The cafeteria fell into disuse during the COVID-19 pandemic, Eldredge said, so it’s being repurposed for the new program.
About half of the building has been turned into a black box-style theater, with the key difference being a stage that’s elevated for better visibility for Loveland’s participants.
The stage is modular, so it can be reshaped as needed. Participants painted it black.
Still to come are curtains, a variety of lights and sound equipment, among other items a real theater needs.
They’re crucial not just for what happens on stage but also as part of McFatrich’s plan to teach participants to perform backstage jobs they can be hired to do by outside productions because the space will be open to the community to use.
“We want the community to feel invited to come here,” Eldredge said.
Dingbat Theatre Project, a company McFatrich founded in 2020, will be putting on “Chicago” there in July.
Students from Island Village Montessori School performed there Wednesday morning for participants in Loveland’s programs in Venice, North Port and Port Charlotte.
A group from Bradenton missed the show due to traffic but got to participate in some improvisation games with McFatrich in space that will be used for art programs.
It will double as the lobby for theater shows, complete with a bar.
Standing alone
The goal for Loveland performers is to feel comfortable being on stage alone, Eldredge said.
Watching his daughter sing an entire song by herself recently brought a father to tears, she said.
Performing and improv games let participants slip into a character, which requires them to see how they’re perceived by others, McFatrich said.
It also helps them learn things such as the difference between being sad and acting sad, he said.
McFatrich has another challenge: to get Loveland participants who might be leery of appearing on stage to understand that there’s more to being in theater than performing.
When fully equipped, the theater will need everything from ushers to stage managers, offering a variety of behind-the-scenes paid jobs, he said.
There will also be programs for participants with interests in other arts.
A dance studio in another room in the building is virtually done, equipped with a keyboard and two short ballet barres. The final piece, Eldredge said, is mirror-like cloth to be put on the walls so dancers can watch themselves dance.
Music and visual arts instructors have been hired and will be starting their components of the Loveland Creates program soon.
They’ll circulate among the Center’s locations, with McFatrich based in Venice as the hub for the performing arts, she said. There are plans for a chorus that will be based at the Venice campus but that will also perform in the community, she added.
Loveland Store has been developed so participants in visual arts will have a place to sell their creations, which they’ll also learn how to price, learning entrepreneurship.
Arts education is “the best way to teach anything, ever,” McFatrich said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.