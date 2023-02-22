Editor’s Note: By CORKY DALTON
Part 2 of 2
Humans have been removing their sewage methodically since tribal hunter-gathers moved to permanent settlements. As early as 4000 B.C., Babylon was digging pits to hold it.
But the problem grew larger as the population centers grew and as the sewage found its way into potable water sources.
Population growth and water usage required a more comprehensive solution to the removal of gunk. Nature reclaims everything. Can we?
How does the city of Venice safely release 2.4 million gallons of “used” water into the environment?
The waste that spirals down your drain is the start of an unabsorbing journey that becomes increasingly clear with its passage — all in the space of 24 hours.
Unabsorbing? The gunk that is part of your wastewater brings a variety of biological and engineering challenges into play. The wastewater’s passage to the Venice Water Reclamation Facility on East Laurel Avenue finds its way through 142 miles of pipes and 93 pumping stations.
It passes under your street, the Intracoastal Waterway, Tamiami Trail and I-75.
Upon the arrival of two million gallons of wastewater at the facility, slotted conveyor belts catch coarse materials like the stuff that should not have gone down our drains — tampons, orange peels, cellophane, and more.
From there, a sand filter catches sand and grit.
The Water Reclamation Facility has six large basins built above ground level. Open at the top, the process becomes visible and marginally aromatic as you walk the foot bridges above the basins.
The facility is like a farm. A variety of microorganisms are grown and nurtured. The thick slurry is moved into the first anoxic basin, which means “without oxygen in the water.”
Specialized microorganisms need oxygen but the only way they can get it in this basin is to consume NO3, a nitrate, breaking it down to get at its oxygen.
They work fast and can reduce the amount of nitrogen in the mix by 75%. No worries about releasing nitrogen since it makes up 78 percent of the air we breathe.
If the nitrate was not broken down, it would be released into the environment as a rich fertilizer causing an explosion of phytoplankton — think red tide.
From “no oxygen” basins, it is pumped into aeration tanks where dissolved oxygen is pumped into the slurry. This enables other families of oxygen-loving microorganisms to feast on phosphates, ammonia, sulfates and organic matter, further reducing pollutants.
Some of the sludge that sinks to the basin’s bottom is returned to the anoxic and aeration tanks because it is rich in microorganisms looking for their next feast. The “farm” grows all the bugs it needs.
The slurry is getting thinner and clearer and moves into a secondary anoxic basin to eliminate the remaining nitrates. That’s an indication of how seriously the city takes reclamation and nitrate reduction.
And, one more time it moves into the re-aeriation basin to increase dissolved oxygen. Then it enters the clarifier basin, permitting remaining solids to drop to the bottom.
Finally, clear water flows through sand filters to remove fine solids, and then it is disinfected with chlorine.
This huge facility requires 24-hour maintenance and testing to ensure that all microorganisms are being properly fed; pumps are moving the liquids and adding oxygen; sludge and actively growing organisms are being transported and recycled; and the reclaimed water is being tested to ensure that the water meets reclamation standards.
The city does not use reclaimed water in its potable (drinking) water system. City ordinances and state law prohibit it.
What happens next?
First, the sludge that was removed from the tanks is tested for toxic materials. It is then “de-watered” and compressed into cakes, which are trucked to the Charlotte County Bio-Recycling center where it is utilized in its compost facility.
All pollutant-compliance testing is performed by an independent laboratory.
The thick slurry that is converted to clear water in 24 hours is stored in tanks with a capacity of 10.5 million gallons and a 35 million gallon lined pond.
It is piped to plant nurseries, golf courses, farms and fruit groves where it is used for irrigation.
The facility has been designed to permit the basins to perform the processes described above in different configurations using a system of underground pipes and valves.
This permits redundancy so maintenance can be performed without slowing down the reclamation.
What is the future of the reclamation side of our freshwater journey?
Customers of reclaimed water want more water during the dry season, but it is not available because the city lacks sufficient storage capacity. As the city grows and more potable water is consumed, plans are in the works to drill a well to 1,200 feet.
Geologists have identified an empty chamber that can store many millions of gallons of reclaimed water without it draining away. This will provide reclaimed water into the future for customers throughout the year.
The waters of Venice — from aquifer to your faucet and from your drain to irrigation systems — represent advanced treatment concepts not found in many places in this country.
A huge thank you to the men and women of the Venice Utilities Department for sharing their water world with me and ensuring the two water worlds of Venice meet our needs now and into the future.
Time to put a lid on this column.
