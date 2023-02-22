Editor’s Note: By CORKY DALTON

10.5 million gallons of reclaimed water

Here is where 10.5 million gallons of reclaimed water from Venice drains are stored.
Part 2 of 2

Venice Reclamation Facility

The area highlighted in red is the Venice reclamation facility along I-75.
Coarse materials from our drains

This is some of the coarse material from drains that is captured by the Venice filtration system.
Initial slurry-sedimentation-reclaimed water.jpg

This shows the three stages of water as the Venice reclamation facility cleans it, from initial slurry to sedimentation to clear water.
Reclamation monitoring and contol

This computer screen shows where the water is in the reclamation process.
First anoxic treatment basin

This is the first anoxic treatment tank with thick slurry at the Venice reclamation facility.

Corky Dalton, the author of Nature’s Notebook, can be reached at naturesnotebook101@gmail.com.

