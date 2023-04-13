Alexis Morrison, homeschooled in Sarasota; Mental Health Awareness
Faith Chaney, Sarasota High School; Period’s Aren’t Taboo
Abigail Dalesandro, North Fort Myers High School; Art Through Lee: Behind the Scenes and LOTHCAT Draws
Alexis Smith, Lehigh Senior High School; Heart to Heart
Autumn Pepper Rhodes, Cypress Lake High School Center for the Arts; Girls Who Soar
Jainley Garcia, Oasis High School; Educating The Youth On Deforestation & Urbanization
Julia Sammons, Lakewood Ranch High School; Reading and the Mind
Madison Witherspoon, Riverview High School; L.F.A Program
Natasha Agarwal, Canterbury School Fort Myers; PAGETURNER Digital Learning Library
Olivia Thorstad, Cypress Lake High School; Removing Barriers to Student Success
Victoria King, Bonita Springs High School; Volleyball for Confidence
The girls will be recognized for their achievements on Sunday, April 30 at the third annual GSGCF Gold Award Celebration Luncheon at Plantation Golf and Country Club in Venice.
There, they will receive their Gold Awards and have the opportunity to speak about their projects to friends, family, and members of the Board of Directors of GSGCF.
“Gold Award Girl Scouts are the dreamers and doers who take ‘make the world a better place’ to the next level,” GSGCF CEO Mary Anne Servian said in a news release. “These girls tackled issues that are important to them and their communities, and we congratulate them on this momentous accomplishment.”
