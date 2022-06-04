Girl Scouts were recognized May 15 for various achievements with the Girl Scout Gold, Silver, and Bronze Awards, Journey Summit, Religious Recognitions, and 10-Year Pins, along with graduating Girl Scouts, Girl Scout College Scholarship recipients, and Cookie Entrepreneurs.
The event took place at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center in Punta Gorda.
Maddie Canty, 13, of Venice, received a Silver Award. She is in the seventh grade at Laurel Nokomis School and is a member of Girl Scout Troop 138. She had help from youth members of Englewood United Methodist Church and friends from Laurel Elementary School in Venice.
“After seeing the long lines for food in 2020, she wanted to motivate the girls in her troop and the youth at her church to help the community, Girl Scout advisor Brenda Bradley said. “For a year, she encouraged them to bring food items to each of their meetings. Total given was 364 items.”
Also during that year, she organized quarterly food drives at her church, with Girl Scouts and church youth collecting the items at the entrances of each service.
Bradley added that Maddie also involved another local church in the food drives after being introduced to their pastor.
“A total of 4,934 mostly food items were collected at the two churches for Helping Hand food pantry in Englewood,” Bradley said.
During the summer, she and several friends volunteered at the food pantry to date, stock, bag and distribute food.
