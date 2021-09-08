Joan High (standing) and Lynn Wallace watch local artist Judi Light demonstrate how to draw a circle using a pencil held down at the point and a loose wrist action. The circle is the beginning of the fish, the main character of the class.
gondolier PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
Local artist and teacher Judi Light helps Joan High add character and eye lashes to her fish.
gondolier PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
Columnist Fran Valencic and the birthday girl Joan High show off the masterpiece whimsical fish paintings they created at their first time class at the Art Cottage in Nokomis.
PHOTO provided
Michael Rank and Aimee Odette continue to unpack books and are close to opening The Venice Bookshop on Miami Avenue in Venice. The store will feature some Judi Light books and cards.
What could be more perfect than giving the person who has everything a painting class as a birthday present?
Joan High recently enjoyed this gift at The Art Cottage in Nokomis. Popular local artist Judi Light taught the class for a small group wanting to enjoy creating a painting.
The group learned they would be painting a whimsical fish. Judi taught the students how to draw a circle for the body, ovals for fins and then eyes and embellishment to add personality. They learned dots are an important element for depth.
They learned watercolor techniques like wet on dry, wet on wet and dry on wet.
Judi provided brushes, paints and other tools. There was even a cookie and water break. As soon as the fish became real, there were oohs and ahhs, giggles and laughter. Everyone was pleased with their newly discovered talent.
Hair dryers were provided to help the water color paintings dry.
Finally, Judi placed each painting in a mat and presented her students with their finished products.
“This is the best birthday gift you ever gave me,” Joan said.
The Venice Bookshop on Miami in the Merchants of Venice building is days from opening. Aimee Odette and Michael Rank continue unpacking books and rearranging stacks.
They will feature Judi Light cards and The Magical World of Twigshire books.
When at the store, notice the tree in the children’s section. It was painted by a Cardinal Mooney student and is highlighted with pictures of Venice flowers Aimee took on her walks. The Venice Bookshop will be a great new neighbor.
One Of Our Best
The special person of this week is Judi Light. Her whimsical cards, paintings and books are a staple in many homes. She even created the perfect Thanksgiving card with a cute turkey with a sign, “Tofu is a Real Turkey.”
Judi offers classes on Mondays in Nokomis at The Art Cottage located behind Evergreen Cafe and next to RumRunner’s Antiques. In season, her paintings are at the Marietta Museum of Art and Whimsy in Sarasota.
Judi is a kind and a terrific teacher taking joy in her students going home smiling and with a product ready for framing. She encourages students to create notecards from their work.
Judi Light is one of the local artists who makes Venice a great place to live.
Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier Sun. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net.
