SARASOTA — The 2022 Giving Challenge, a 24-hour fundraising drive that ended at noon Wednesday, brought in $15.9 million for area nonprofits — the second-highest amount in the event's history.
"We are just over the moon and so happy," said Mischa Kirby, spokesperson for the Community Foundation of Sarasota County, the biannual event's sponsor.
This year's participants included 669 organizations in Sarasota, Charlotte, Manatee and DeSoto counties.
The event has raised more than $75 million since it began in 2012. The most raised in a single year was $19.1 million in 2020.
Raising the most this year was Sarasota County's All Faiths Food Bank with $343,073.
"We are incredibly pleased that hunger is a priority," said Denise Cotler, chief development officer for All Faiths. "We are so grateful."
She said its goal was $300,000.
"We do 734 food distributions a month, serving Sarasota and DeSoto counties," said Cotler.
Sarasota County charities held the top five spots.
Following All Faiths Food Bank was Mote Marine Laboratory ($329,837); The Bay Park Conservancy, a 53-acre public park project along Sarasota Bay ($242,127); The Classical Academy of Sarasota ($198,120); and Agape Flights, Inc. of Venice, a flight service delivering supplies to missionaries in the Caribbean ($197,310).
Cat Depot was No. 7 on the leaderboard at $174,598.80. It provides Sarasota and Manatee counties with clinic and adoption services for cats.
"Last year, 1,186 cats were adopted, and we're very proud of the amount of support the community provides," said Eric Bodenrader, volunteer and guest services manager.
The Animal Welfare League in Port Charlotte had a goal of $50,000; it received $41,538. Spokesperson Beth Marcino said she was, nonetheless, pleased with the amount.
The Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda exceeded its $50,000 goal with $95,970 in donations and matching grants, museum Executive Director Gary Butler said.
Butler said the money will be put into the museum's endowment fund. Plans are to purchase the building the museum now occupies at 900 West Marion Avenue.
"We knew we had a special matching fund from (the late) Dave Martens and Su Mischia," Butler said.
Coupled with The Patterson Fund, that brought the museum closer to its building purchase goal, he said.
The United Way of Charlotte County, which came in at 172, fell short of its $32,000 goal, said spokesperson Dawn Forlini. Forlini said it was still a good day.
"We're very pleased and thankful," she said.
Also falling short of its goal was the Charlotte Chorale.
"We were shooting for $20,000, but the $10,970 raised will greatly help and we are grateful for those who gave," spokesperson Cheryl Deal said.
Peace River Wildlife Center was No. 61 and received $57,022 in donations and matching funding.
"We are super thrilled," said David Hayes, program director for PRWC, who said the money would be used for its new facility in Punta Gorda.
John Davidson, executive director of Hope Academy, said the nonprofit received double what it expected to bring in, at $45,198.96. Donations before matching funding was $24,324.98, he said.
"We had a total goal of $25,000," said Davidson, who attributed the success to Liz Green, the Academy's community relations director.
Peace River Botanical and Sculpture Gardens received $30,260, that will go toward three projects, Executive Director Tanna Horner said.
One will be an accessibility project providing tram service to drive visitors around the gardens. The others are a shade shelter for demonstrations and educational projects, and upgrading the electrical infrastructure so the gardens can be lit and remain open after sunset.
To see all results on the leaderboard, visit www.givingchallenge.org/leaderboards?title=all-organizations
