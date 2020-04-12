If you’re celebrating Easter this weekend, I wish you and your family a Happy Easter.
This isn’t how we normally celebrate Easter or anything thanks to the COVID-19 virus. However, today we’re sharing an idea about giving thanks to add some fun to your weekend, and the rest of the week.
Your local newspapers are working hard to get through this COVID-19 crisis while continuing with our mission to be the best community newspaper for our readers, local businesses and advertising partners.
It hasn’t been easy for our staff and for residents of our communities. It’s been stressful for everyone. The impact is felt everywhere, but we will all get through this together.
One of our editors remembered another time like this: 9/11. It was a horrific attack on the United States by an enemy we didn’t know. But we were told to get back to life as usual. We were in shock, but we gradually returned to normal in the days that followed. It was a time of unity.
This crisis is different; we cannot return to life as usual.
Not yet, anyway.
The editor reminded me of a campaign when our newspapers printed full-page American flags for people to display in the windows of their homes and at the businesses where they worked. Many American newspapers took part in the nationwide campaign. Your Sun Newspapers was proud to support the effort and to participate in that campaign.
9/11 was another time in our history when political parties didn’t matter. We were all Americans, and we united as a nation.
Remembering this, we had an idea for our newspapers where you would also participate. And it’s a rather simple idea.
Let’s just say, “Thank you!”
Nothing else.
Today, we’re thanking the health care workers who are on the front lines of this pandemic.
There’s a full-page ad in today’s newspaper that simply says: Thank You to our Health Care Workers! They are our family members, friends, co-workers and caregivers.
We know most of you are in your homes following the governor’s Safer at Home order. This is your opportunity to clip out the page from today’s newspaper and post it in a window of your home, or online, or in a business or wherever you work. Show our local health care workers you appreciate all they do to keep us safe and save lives while putting their own safety at risk.
Today, we honored our health care workers. In the following weeks, we will honor our first responders, law enforcement, and grocery and retail workers.
If you’re looking for another stay-at-home project for yourself or the kids, you can even make your own sign. Take a selfie with any sign and post it to social media.
If you’re not social media savvy with posting photos online, you can send us your “Thank You” picture, and we’ll post it on the Sun’s social media pages. Please send pictures to newstips@yoursun.com.
