NORTH PORT — “Go Braves.” It’s a phrase that is going to be heard a lot around here.
An at-capacity crowd watched the game at CoolToday Park on a mostly sunny Southwest Florida day — temperature a warm but not blistering 82 degrees — with the first pitch taking place at 4:09 p.m.
Fans came from throughout the region and parts afar, including autograph seekers checking out the new park, and longtime fans thrilled with the new spring training facility so close to home.
The West Villages-located facility is a $125 million complex paid for through a variety of sourcing, including the Braves, the city of North Port, West Villages, Mattamy Homes, Sarasota County and Florida.
A ceremony that lasted most of an hour introduced the team to the city, and gave thanks to those whose hard work brought them here.
An official ribbon-cutting for the facility took place as fireworks blasted off over left field. Taking part in the ribbon cutting were Braves Vice Chairman Emeritus John Schuerholz, along with Braves officials Chip Moore, Greg Heller, Mike Dunn and Dean Taylor; West Villages President Marty Black, Sarasota County Commissioner Charles Hines, Enterprise Florida President Angela Suggs, North Port Mayor Chris Hanks and CoolToday’s Jaime Di Domenico.
The Braves asked veterans to stand for a moment of praise to the Lee Greenwood standard, “God Bless the U.S.A.” followed by Taylor Ranch Elementary School students in West Villages singing the national anthem, while area veterans were holding an expansive American flag that stretched from left to centerfield.
The ceremonial first pitch came from Terry Pendleton, the latest player added to the Braves Hall of Fame. He is an All-Star, National League MVP from 1991 and three-time Gold Glove winner.
Among the fans were Carrie and Frank Leontitsis, of Port Charlotte, who were enjoying their season-ticket seats along the first base line.
Frank Leontitsis grew up in Orlando while his wife, Carrie, grew up in North Carolina. They’ve been Braves fans all their lives, with the Braves being the Southwest team until the Florida teams of the Marlins and Rays came along.
“In the ‘80s, coming home from school, the Braves were always on TBS (television),” Frank Leontitsis said.
Larry Hansen lived in Atlanta for 15 years from 1975-1990.
“When they were bad,” he said with a smile.
But he started watching them and was hooked long-term.
“I became an Atlanta fan and stuck with them,” he said.
The Sarasota National resident has been impressed with the Braves.
“The players are embracing the fans and I like the fact that they’re going to be doing stuff all year long.”
He brought his future son-in-law along in a situation that may have been mostly fun — but a bit of a rivalry of sorts. His future son-in-law, Steven Smith, is a Rays fan.
“(The Braves) are my National League team,” Smith said, adding: “I get the best of both worlds.”
Robert Skowrow, of Frederick, Maryland, was autograph hunting, grabbing Johan Camago’s and Bobby Cox autographs during the day.
Spring training is his time of year.
“I like it. I like it all... Just seeing baseball, being outside and getting autographs,” he said.
He said he spends a month at Spring Training every year checking out all the facilities.
“The inside is the best I’ve ever seen,” Skowrow said.
He is an Orioles fan, he said, “but I like the Braves, too.”
The 90-acre facility will be the Braves’ home for at least the next 30 years. It first came out as a concept in winter 2015 before it was announced to area officials in March 2016. Groundbreaking was in October 2017.
The team will play its entire home season at the North Port season starting next season.
Frank and Carrie Leontitsis said they didn’t hesitate when it came to the chance to purchase season tickets.
“We got five-year season tickets right here,” Carrie Leontitsis said.
“We were easy targets,” he said.
They said the squad is something they enjoy watching, looking at its youth and potential.
“They’re really exciting,” Carrie Leontitsis said.
The Braves are in Atlanta today and Tuesday with exhibition games against the Cincinnati Reds and open the season on the road at Philadelphia on Thursday.
As the ceremonial events were about to get underway, the Leontitsises had two words to say.
“Go Braves,” they said simultaneously.
