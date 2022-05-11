VENICE — Clown College graduate Chucko the Clown is offering the World of Chucko special summer fun program at the Venice Community Center.
Chucko, whose name is Charles Sidlow, graduated from Clown College in the Class of 1977. He was immediately signed with the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, where he became its youngest Boss Clown and remained with the Greatest Show on Earth for nearly 20 years, including a tour in its Japan unit.
Sidlow’s sessions for therapeutic recreation participants of all ages will be June 13-17 from 9 a.m. to noon.
Clowning and character camp for children 6-10 will be from 9 a.m. to noon, July 11-15, and the same hours for children aged 11-15 will be July 18-22.
Spaces for these programs are limited.
To learn more and to sign up, visit scgparks.org or call 941-861-7275.
In 2018, Sidlow was honored by the Ring of Fame on St. Armands Circle in Sarasota, with a plaque in his honor as he joined such circus greats like John Ringling and performers like famed animal trainer Gunther Gebel-Williams and aerialist Tito Gaona, among others.
He is featured in a video at The Ringling Museum’s Circus Museum and is one of three major performers to be featured in the Venice Circus Train Museum, which is expected to open later this summer at the Historic Venice Depot.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.