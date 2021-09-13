Wyatt Duyn

Wyatt Duyn died Monday night in a car crash.

VENICE — In the wake of a fatal car crash, the community has shown an outpouring of support for the family of Wyatt Duyn.

Duyn, 15, died from a car crash Monday night on South Jackson Road between Center Road and Venice Avenue.

On Facebook, many have shared their sympathy with the Duyn family. This sympathy has continued into a GoFundMe created to help the family financially.

The GoFundMe page was created on Wednesday and has raised more than $40,000 as of early Friday afternoon. Those wishing to donate can visit the page at: bit.ly/3nilBGk

The Duyn familly will held a celebration of life Saturday at their house in Venice

