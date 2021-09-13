topical GoFundMe set for Wyatt Duyn STAFF REPORT Sep 13, 2021 Sep 13, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Wyatt Duyn died Monday night in a car crash. FACEBOOK PHOTO VENICE — In the wake of a fatal car crash, the community has shown an outpouring of support for the family of Wyatt Duyn.Duyn, 15, died from a car crash Monday night on South Jackson Road between Center Road and Venice Avenue.On Facebook, many have shared their sympathy with the Duyn family. This sympathy has continued into a GoFundMe created to help the family financially.The GoFundMe page was created on Wednesday and has raised more than $40,000 as of early Friday afternoon. Those wishing to donate can visit the page at: bit.ly/3nilBGkThe Duyn familly will held a celebration of life Saturday at their house in Venice Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now 'I'll always remember that smile' Marina could make way for condos 5 COVID deaths, then 99 a month later FHP: 15-year-old dies in Venice car crash Airplane crash lands at Venice golf course Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now 'I'll always remember that smile' Marina could make way for condos 5 COVID deaths, then 99 a month later FHP: 15-year-old dies in Venice car crash Airplane crash lands at Venice golf course Calendar
