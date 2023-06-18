Michael Hoover

GoFundMe account has been started for Venice’s Michael Hoover, who was seriously injured when he was hit while on his bike.

 GOFUNDME PHOTO

VENICE — A GoFundMe account has been set up for a Venice resident who was struck while riding his bicycle June 2 and left in critical condition.

Michael Hoover was on a bicycle near Patriots Park on South Tamiami Trail/U.S. 41, attempting to cross the highway when he was struck.


   
