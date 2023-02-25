Blue Pagoda demolition

A wrecking crew takes down the old Blue Pagoda building on Thursday afternoon. The building had been a landmark on West Dearborn Street for decades.

 SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER

ENGLEWOOD — A blue-tiled landmark on Englewood’s main business thoroughfare that somehow survived Hurricane Ian’s winds came tumbling down Thursday, courtesy of a demolition crew.

The old Blue Pagoda building — built by longtime Englewood resident Larry Evans to entice people into his floral business that specialized in orchids — was torn down to make way for a new miniature golf course.


