Gondolier named No. 1 yet again

VENICE — The Venice Gondolier has once again been named the best community newspaper in the state by the Florida Press Association, following a dominant showing in the state journalism contest.
The Venice Gondolier, which has held the top ranking for most of the past 20 years, won this year after being selected as having some of the best stories, photos, editorials and multimedia presentations among community newspapers in Florida.
“Florida is considered to have one of the best concentrations of daily and community newspapers in the country,” Venice Gondolier Editor Ronald Dupont Jr. said. “To be named the best among our peers in Florida is an honor of honors.”
To determine which newspaper gets the No. 1 ranking, points are awarded based on where a newspaper places in each of roughly 50 categories. The paper with the most points wins.
This year, the Venice Gondolier received 150 points. The Navarre Press took second with 101 points, and the Palm Coast Observer took third with 67 points.
Leading the way for the Gondolier was senior writer Bob Mudge, who took 1st Place in First Amendment Defense, 2nd in Serious Column Writing, 2nd in Editorial Writing and 3rd in State and Local Tax Writing.
He also contributed to the photos that, combined with video, took 1st Place in Multimedia Storytelling. The newspaper won that category for its coverage of the grand opening of Sarasota Memorial Hospital-Venice.
Also making a splash in the contest was Morgan Simpson, who was competing for the very first time in her young journalism career.
She took 3rd in Outdoor & Recreation Writing and 2nd in Business Reporting, Breaking News Story, and Arts, Entertainment & Review Writing.
“Morgan definitely gets the ‘Rookie of the Year’ award,” Dupont said. “I’ve never heard of a first-time reporter doing so well in the state contest.”
Perhaps the most poignant win in the contest came in the Best Obituary Writing category. The obituary was about former Venice Gondolier editor Don Moore, who wrote much of his own obituary and was listed as a co-winner — along with one of his former reporters, Marisa Porto.
“It’s just like Don to keep winning awards after he’s said goodbye,” Dupont said.
Freelance photographer Justin Fennell, who has been taking photos for the Venice Gondolier for more than a decade, kept his winning streak alive by taking 1st Place in Online Slideshow for his work covering the grand opening of the Field of Dreams for physically challenged athletes.
He also took 1st Place in Sports Photography, 3rd Place in Portfolio Photography and 1st Place in Photo Series in One Issue.
Fellow freelance photographer Joseph John Orchulli II took 1st Place in Feature Photography for his cloud formation photo, and Peter Tavino took 3rd Place in Spot News Photo for what is believed to be the very first drone photo in the contest.
Freelance writer Larry Humes won the Community History category along with Mudge for a series of stories on “Preserving Venice.” Humes also finished in 2nd Place in Faith and Family Reporting for his work about the Breakfast Church feeding the homeless — both physically and spiritually.
Scott Lawson, the managing editor for Sun Coast Media Group, which owns the Gondolier and The Daily Sun, took 2nd Place in Non-Profile Feature, while Craig Garrett took 3rd Place for General News Story.
Venice Gondolier Sports Editor Vinnie Portell took 2nd Place in the Best Sports Section category.
The Venice Gondolier’s sister newspaper, The Daily Sun, was just given the Gold Medal for Public Service by the Florida Society of News Editors, meaning two of the best newspapers in Florida work side-by-side.
“Great journalism matters,” Dupont said, “and we get to use that journalism to have a meaningful impact on our communities. That’s a responsibility we take seriously.”
