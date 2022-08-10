 Skip to main content
Gondolier named No. 1 yet again

Local journalism honored in state contest

Water Tower

This is believed to be the first drone photo in the Florida Press Association state contest. Venice photographer Peter Tavino took 3rd Place in the Spot News Photo category of the contest for this shot of work on the water tower.

GONDOLIER FILE PHOTO BY PETER TAVINO

VENICE — The Venice Gondolier has once again been named the best community newspaper in the state by the Florida Press Association, following a dominant showing in the state journalism contest.

The Venice Gondolier, which has held the top ranking for most of the past 20 years, won this year after being selected as having some of the best stories, photos, editorials and multimedia presentations among community newspapers in Florida.

Ryan Browne

Venice photographer Justin Fennell took 1st Place in the Sports Photography category for this shot of quarterback Ryan Browne stiff-arming a Lakeland defender.
Don Moore

This obituary was written in large part by Don Morre, the man who died. The former Venice Gondolier editor pre-wrote much of his obituary, which was chosen as the best in the Obituary Writing category. One of his former co-workers, Marisa Porto, finished the obituary after he passed away.


The Queen and King

This photo Justin Fennell took was among those chosen for Best Photo Series in an Issue. It shows Mya Fraser and Jayshon Platt at Venice High’s homecoming.
Storm front coming

Venice photographer Joseph John Orchulli II took 1st Place in the Feature Photography category of the Florida Press Association state contest for this photo of a shelf cloud moving toward Venice.
