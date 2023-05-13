Downtown Venice

Downtown Venice saw the wrath of Ian.

FILE PHOTO BY JOSEPH JOHN ORCHULLI II

 PHOTO BY JOSEPH JOHN ORCHULLI II

VENICE — And just like that, it’s hurricane season again.

Many people living from Osprey to Punta Gorda are still repairing their homes, their businesses and their lives after Hurricane Ian roared through Southwest Florida in September.


   
