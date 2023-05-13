VENICE — And just like that, it’s hurricane season again.
Many people living from Osprey to Punta Gorda are still repairing their homes, their businesses and their lives after Hurricane Ian roared through Southwest Florida in September.
But government agencies and meteorologists are pointing at the calendar and urging caution anew.
To help residents prepare, the Venice Gondolier will be hosting the annual Hurricane Expo from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, May 19 at the Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave. S., in Venice.
The 2023 hurricane season will begin June 1 and end Nov. 30, just as it does every year. But this year is different. Usually, the data officials promote is from storms in years past.
The impact of Hurricane Charley in 2004 and Hurricane Irma in 2017 was real, but those stories were beginning to fade when Ian knocked on our door last year. Now, experts and residents alike have stories to tell and data to share about a more recent natural disaster.
The internet – including Venice Gondolier archives – are replete with reams of data about Ian’s impact on the community regarding everything from its wind strength and storm surge to how much the storm cost in terms of dollars and lives.
Full-time residents spent the winter telling returning snowbirds about their experiences with Ian, at church, Kiwanis Club meetings and the grocery store.
One of the lessons residents learned was to wait until they heard a friend’s disaster story before telling their own, lest your damaged pool cage story be followed by one of your friend’s roof blowing into a neighbor’s yard.
If you are a new resident in the area or a longtime Floridian who wants to learn how you can be better prepared for the next big storm, the Venice Gondolier, area jurisdictions and a television meteorologist are offering the Hurricane Expo.
Scheduled speakers include Venice Fire Chief Frank Giddens, Venice Police Department Lt. Louis White, city engineer Kathleen Weeden, Sarasota County Emergency Management Chief Edward J. McCrane Jr. and ABC7 chief meteorologist Bob Harrigan.
Other than the speakers, one of the highlights of the program will be distribution of the Gondolier’s annual Hurricane Preparation Guide. It also will be inserted in the Venice Gondolier on Wednesday, May 17.
One of the columns in the magazine is written by Harrigan, who sought to praise first responders in the wake of Ian.
“Interviewing people who lost everything and seeing so many people in need of help after the storm was very emotional for me and so many others,” Harrigan writes. “But there was a bright spot or a ray of hope that came out of all of this and that was the fast action of the first responders and volunteers who spent countless hours helping the victims of Ian get back on their feet after this devastating storm.”
