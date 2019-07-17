By BRIANNA KWASNIK
The Venice Gondolier Sun was honored again as the best weekly newspaper in its circulation class by the Florida Press Association on Friday.
The recognition came during the 2019 Florida Media Conference in St. Petersburg.
The paper received 24 awards in the 2018-19 FPA Weekly Newspaper Contest.
“Our reporters and editors care about the work they do and the communities they serve. The contest results are a reflection of that, “said Jim Gouvellis, executive editor of Sun Newspapers. “I am proud of each journalist, whether they placed first, second or third.
“The work they do every day is important, whether they win prizes for it or not, but it is great to have them recognized by their peers.”
Here’s are the awards the paper won this year:
• Online Slideshow: third place: Haunted Halloween Trails, Adam Hutchinson
• Sports Column Division BC: second place: Golfer Fighting Parkinson’s, Mark Seiden
• Sports Column Division BC: third place: Venice is Sports Capital, Scott Lockwood
• Sports Spot News Story Division B: first place: Coach Fired, Vinnie Portell
• Reader-Generated Photo Division AB: second place: Field of Dreams, Lisa Guscette
• Featured Photo Division B: first place: Unlucky Fish, Adam Hutchinson
• Featured Photo Division B: third place: Storm, John Joseph Orchulli II
• Spot News Photo Division AB: third place: Rescuing Manatee, Paul Joyce
• Best Obituary Division B: third place: Bob Byler, Greg Giles
• Outdoor & Recreation Division B: second place: Challenger Baseball, Greg Giles
• Outdoor & Recreation Division B: third place: Urban Forest, Bob Mudge
• Arts, Entertainment & Review Reporting Division B: first place: Antique Road Show, Kim Cool
• Education Feature Division B: first place: Teens & Adversity, Pam Johnson
• Education Feature Division B: second place: Snake’s Alive, Bob Mudge
• Education News Division B: third place: School Security Enhanced, Greg Giles
• In-Depth Reporting (Non-Investigative) Division B: first place: Hospitals Saga, Bob Mudge and Greg Giles
• General News Story (Gwen Stevenson Memorial Award) Division B: third place: Sinatra Painting, Greg Giles
• First Amendment Defense (Jon A. Roosenraad Award) Open Division: second place: Defending the Student Walkout, Bob Mudge
• Serious Column (Sally Latham Memorial Award) Division B: second place: Comic Books, Ronald Dupont Jr.
• Humorous Column Division B: first place: Chicken, Joe Giorgianni
•Editorial Award Division AB: second place: Shelters, Bob Mudge
•Editorial Page Division AB: first place: Venice Gondolier Sun Editorial Pages, Ronald Dupont Jr.
• Community Service Open Division: third place: Two Hospitals, One Judge, Bob Mudge
