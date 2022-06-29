For the fourth time, the American Association of Community Theatre’s WorldFest was at Venice Theatre, the only U.S. community theater to ever host the festival more than once.
And each time, the festival has been better than the one before. Had it not been for COVID-19, the festival would also have been here in 2020, for the festival was going to be every two years from then on.
Venice Theatre’s producing executive director Murray Chase, an expert at all things relating to theater, including festivals, proposed having it every two years because it would be easier for everyone, especially the countless volunteers who need to house, transport and otherwise care for the visitors from at least 10 different countries.
This paper’s much loved social columnist, Fran Valencic, served as translator for the 8 members of Teatr Zapadnia, who came from Poland for the festival. I had lunch with one of its actors on Saturday.
For the first time, this year’s festival could use the Raymond Center for meals for the guests, adjudicators, theater staff and some of the volunteers.
With acting teams from Africa, Armenia, Bangladesh, Brazil, France, Germany, Italy (2 troupes), Poland, Switzerland, United Kingdom and the U.S. (Venice and Lexington, Mass.), there were representatives from 11 countries in Venice and, via television, a presentation from Ukraine Saturday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
I attended every show at least once and a few the second time. Adjudications were presented in the Raymond Center on the afternoon following the second performance of the festival theater troupes.
The adjudicators were Jan Palmer Sayer of Hertford, U.K. and Manuel Ortiz of Chile.
It is always fascinating to listen to these theater experts discuss what they have seen, especially when they point out little nuances that some of us may or may not have observed.
Dinner followed and was provided by such local restaurants as Gold Rush BBQ, Cafe Venice, Sharky’s, Fins at Sharky’s, Snook Haven, Cafe Evergreen and Cuisine on Call.
Thanks to a super stretch golf cart from Affordable Golf Cars ably driven by the theater’s genius set designer Tim Wisgerhof, we were able to get a ride back to the theater building in time for the evening shows.
This enabled us to see a viewing of the documentary, “The Best Show in Town,” which was all about the famous Loveland Players of Venice Theatre at Loveland.
The documentary, by Amity Hoffman, relates the story of the beginning of that troupe, which was the brainchild of the late Yvonne Pinkerton and has been so ably continued by Venice Theatre’s Rebecca (Becky) Holahan, who celebrated her birthday during the festival.
Since that special troupe first began in 1995, its members have gained confidence that has carried over into many aspects of their lives. Some entered the work force. Some have been able to live independently.
This is yet another way in which theater enriches lives — the lives of the theater-goers as well as the lives of the theater participants.
I am one of those people who was never encouraged to be onstage, but I painted plenty of sets both in high school and college and also did sound and lighting while in college to the point of being selected to be in “Paint and Patches,” the honorary group of Thespian types at Sweet Briar College.
Having this festival in Venice is yet another plus for this city and its arts-loving residents.
What I have yet to understand is why every seat in the house was not filled for every performance. Even some of the theater’s perennial season ticket holders were surprisingly absent.
If you are one of them and did not go because you were afraid you might not understand the languages — not to worry.
These actors managed to tell their stories quite well, no matter what their native language. Danny Danisch, one of the men from Germany, had the most expressive eyes I have ever seen on any stage or even in any movie.
By day he is a businessman but his hobby, fortunately for those of us who were able to see him perform, is theater.
He said that because his wife is a theatrical agent, he felt it best to go to the office by day and perform only with his troupe of friends.
His wife and two daughters were also at the festival. The family was going to fly out West, tour the Grand Canyon and other sites for a month or so before returning to Germany.
Back for the third time in Venice was Caio Stoali, who brought his wonderful show about an old man retired from the circus to the first AACT festival at Venice in 2010 and then returned in 2012 to perform his show for a week or so at the theater.
When I attended his two performances this year, I was seeing the show for the fifth and sixth time and could watch it many more times.
Caio studied at a circus school in San Paolo for six years, where he learned many circus acts, including acrobatics, juggling, spinning plates and more.
He also has studied acting in France and other countries. All of that study and expertise was used in the creation of his show, which relates his reconnection with the old man of the circus and features a cast of puppets and even partial puppets who perform a horse act with acrobatic riders, an elephant act, a plate-spinning act and a blind-folded puppet juggler who juggles really sharp human-sized knives.
This is one of the finest theatrical creations I have seen on any stage. Even a person who is not a circus fan should appreciate this show for its theatricality.
It truly is a story well told and that is what good theater is all about.
Caio also is staying in this country for another four weeks, driving west with his family to visit New Orleans to Los Angeles and, with daughter Esther, 10, Disneyland.
While here, Caio and Esther both took flight at Tito Gaona’s Trapeze Academy. As Tito’s wife Renata is from Rio de Janiero and fluent in Portuguese, he could speak his native language for an hour or so.
Tito and their daughter Victoria also are fluent in Portuguese. Despite having spent a week in Rio de Janiero some years ago, my Portuguese is limited to bon dia (hello) and obrigado or obrigada (thank you).
I look forward to the three of them returning to the next festival, hopefully so I can see Circo Poeira (Dust Circus) yet again.
Caio and Milena are in the process of developing another show, featuring the two of them as both are graduates of that circus school.
Milena is the techie that handles lighting and sound for Circo Poeira.
Venice Theatre, its staff and volunteers once again turned in an Oscar-worthy performance as hosts of this wonderful event. Mark your calendar for June 2024 and plan to be in Venice for this event, which brings the world right here to this artistic mecca of Florida.
