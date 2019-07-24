SARASOTA — A Florida state representative is seeking to upend region politics — facing off against U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan in the 2020 election.
Margaret Good announced her bid against Buchanan on Monday for the 16th congressional district.
Good bested Buchanan’s son, James, in a 2018 special election for Florida House District 72. It was an early election that many felt pointed toward some Democrat gains in state and national elections that year.
James Buchanan moved to South Sarasota County and won election to the 74th House District, representing Venice and North Port.
After winning the special election in February, Good was re-elected in November to the seat.
She isn’t just taking on a conservative district in a bid against Vern Buchanan. Buchanan is a seven-time Republican incumbent and has at least $100 million in assets, according to financial disclosures.
“I first ran for office because our community has real issues that are not being addressed. From water quality to public education to health care, we deserve better,” Margaret Good said in a Sunday news release.
“I’m running for Congress to serve the people of Florida, and we must look beyond three-word slogans and rise above divisive rhetoric to solve our challenges and create a better future,” she said. “To get the results we need, we must change the kind of people we send to Washington. We need a representative who will listen to people, work hard, and do the right thing, even when it means working with those you don’t always agree with or standing up to your own party.”
The district includes most of northern Sarasota County along with all of Manatee County. Prior to the 2010 census, it also included all of Sarasota County along with DeSoto, Hardee and Manatee counties, giving Vern Buchanan much more presence in the region.
Good has worked for the Florida Agriculture Center and Horse Park along with the United Way before starting a career in law. She lives in Sarasota.
Buchanan is a longtime businessman whose wealth has been made in car dealerships and a variety of other enterprises. He lives on Longboat Key.
