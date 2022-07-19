SARASOTA — Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner offered a bit of a warning to county voters last week: The GOP ballot for the upcoming primary is probably the longest one he’s seen in Sarasota County.
The good news is that “there’s something on this ballot for everyone to vote on,” he said, and they can be confident that it will be another safe election.
Turner previewed the Aug. 23 primary via Zoom in a program put on by Miracle on the Key, a bipartisan group of Democrats and Republicans on Siesta Key.
Because Florida generally requires people to vote only for candidates in their party in primaries, he said the races in which unaffiliated or third-party voters can cast a ballot are sometimes very limited.
But not this year.
The School Board race for Sarasota County Schools is nonpartisan, so all 350,000 county voters can vote in all three races. The winners will claim the seats.
Similarly, depending on where they live, some voters may be able to vote in other nonpartisan races, including the selection of members of boards of community development districts.
Then, there are contests in which two candidates from the same party are running but no one from the opposing party qualified. Those races — such as the contest for state Senate District 22 and several hospital board contests — are also open to all voters.
Redistricting may cause some confusion in this year’s general election, Turner said.
Currently, Sarasota County is divided between U.S. House districts 16 and 17, but the redistricting that followed the 2020 census put it all in District 17.
People used to voting for a representative in District 16 won’t this year. Instead, they’ll join the rest of county voters in choosing a District 17 representative.
Turner said that new voter ID cards will be going out soon, so that everyone will know which districts they live in and where to vote, if they’ll be casting a ballot on Election Day.
Vote-by-mail ballots have been sent to all registered voters who have requested one at the address in the supervisor’s office. The Postal Service won’t forward them or the new ID cards, he said.
There’s still time to request a vote-by-mail ballot, though. The deadline is 5 p.m. Aug. 13.
This year marks 20 years of voting by mail, Turner said. Being able to do it without needing an excuse, like under the former absentee ballot system, has made it into “just another voting method, he said.
The signature is checked on every ballot envelope against the one his office has on file, he said, and they’re only opened under the supervision of a member of the county’s canvassing committee, which usually appoints him for the task.
After tabulation — which Florida allows before Election Day — they’re secured in locked boxes in cages under video surveillance, accessible only by authorized personnel who must gain entry in pairs.
About 99% of vote-by-mail ballots will be counted ahead of time, he said, leaving only the ones returned on election day to tally.
Early voting for the primary will run Aug. 13-21, Turner said, with six locations that will also have secure “ballot intake stations” — formerly known as drop boxes — for vote-by-mail ballots.
Florida law allows voters to drop off ballots for themselves and family members and up to two more people, he said.
There will be nine early voting sites for the general election, Turner said, and 73 polling places for people voting in person from the county’s 99 precincts.
He needs about 750 volunteers to carry out elections, he said. While a recent recruitment call brought some in, he said he still needs help staffing polling places.
“That’s really the front line of the elections,” he said.
He said he expects a large turnout even though it’s not a presidential election year “because we have a lot of interested voters.”
Anyone who has questions about voting in the county can probably find the answers at SarasotaVotes.gov, but they should also feel free to call 941-861-8618 for assistance, Turner said.
“We do a lot of hand-holding with voters,” he said. “We want repeat customers.”
