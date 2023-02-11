Ever wondered about the unique gopher tortoises on Manasota Key?
Did you know there were different species? How well did they survive Hurricane Ian?
Biologists Jeff Goessling and Sarah Duncan will explore these questions and more in a talk on Feb. 13 entitled “The Manasota Key Gopher Tortoise Survey.”
To learn more, attend the upcoming lecture as part of the 34th annual lecture series at the Manasota Beach Club (MBC). Presenters include biologists, planners, historians, ecologists, and anthropologists.
Each speaker will explore the impact of Hurricane Ian and the resiliency of residents and the environment.
Jeff Goessling earned his PhD in biological science from Auburn. His research is focused on understanding causes and effects of the environment on vertebrate populations using reptiles as both experimental models and case studies for conservation.
Sarah Duncan earned her PhD from the University of Alabama. She uses molecular ecology and evolutionary biology to examine how individuals and populations respond to environmental change with the ultimate goal of informing conservation and management strategies.
They are both Assistant Professors of Biology at Eckerd College.
All are welcome to join the annual “lunch and learn” series. Presentations will be outside. MBC is located at 7660 Manasota Key Road, Englewood, and the presentations are from noon until 1:30 p.m.
The cost is $35, plus taxes/gratuity for the talk and a lunch buffet. Reservations are required.
For additional information and reservations, contact MBC at 941-474-2614.
