SARASOTA COUNTY — If your neighborhood’s stormwater pond has algae or doesn’t look “healthy,” a local nonprofit organization might be able to help clean it up.
“Cleaning up stormwater ponds is a good way to reduce things going into the Sarasota Bay,” said Sandy Gilbert, the chairman and CEO of Solutions To Avoid Red Tide or START.
START has a Healthy Pond Collaborative that educates communities on the importance of what goes into these ponds. The idea is to reduce excess nutrients like nitrogen from getting into stormwater ponds, which flow into area waterways and can worsen red tide blooms along the coast.
“We want you to clean up these ponds,” he said.
The nonprofit organization was founded by Jim Patterson and other residents in 1996 on Longboat Key. It was formed as a response to a ten-month long red tide bloom, stated START’s website.
START has different programs aimed at improving local waters through oyster restoration and clam seeding.
According to START’s website, stormwater is the source of 65% of the excess nutrients in Sarasota Bay and most of the local stormwater ponds are functioning at only 40% to 60% efficiency.
Gilbert mentioned the average stormwater ponds in the area are “fairly old” and don’t function the way they are supposed to.
Adding onto its efforts, START began a Healthy Pond Program after receiving funding from the Gulf Coast Community Foundation in 2021. While helping communities in Sarasota County, the organization also received a grant from Ed Chiles and Elizabeth Moore to work with ponds in Manatee County.
The program aims at educating local neighborhoods on their stormwater ponds and how to keep them healthy.
“People have been very responsive,” Gilbert said.
He mentioned many people will reach out about having an algae problem in a community pond.
When a neighborhood contacts START with a stormwater pond concern, Gilbert said the organization will have pond expert evaluate it.
Focusing on “big pond projects,” the organization has certain requirements if a community wants to receive funding to help a pond.
There are four things communities must agree to implement, including having a “No Mow Zone,” using aquatic plants, cutting down the use of herbicide and pest sprays around the pond, and using “best practices” for irrigation and fertilizer above the pond.
“What you do in that upland space is very important,” Gilbert said about the area above the stormwater ponds.
While reducing excess nutrients from getting into the water, having vegetation around the pond helps filter the nutrients and keeps lawnmowers from causing erosion to the bank.
If a community agrees to all of the practices of making a healthy pond, START will give the neighborhood a grant to buy aquatic plants.
The grant is good for up to $3,000 worth of plants, but the community must pay for the installation.
So far, START has seen around 40 communities since the beginning of the program, Gilbert said.
“We’ve educated a lot of communities,” he said.
Through word of mouth from the communities already involved, the ideas have been spreading, he mentioned.
After the “successful” programs, a recent grant from the Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation assisted the organization in creating the Healthy Pond Collaborative for both Sarasota and Manatee Counties.
By expanding operations in both counties, START wants to clean any ponds that flow into Sarasota Bay.
“People have now realized we need to do anything we can to make the bay clearer,” Gilbert said.
More information about START and the pond initiative can be found at start1.org
For communities looking to improve their stormwater ponds, contact Sandy Gilbert at sandem133@aol.com
