SARASOTA — Gov. Ron DeSantis is proposing a new crime bill aimed at rioters.
It would need the approval of both chambers of the state Legislature and would almost certainly be challenged in court if adopted.
The intent of the “Combating Violence, Disorder and Looting and Law Enforcement Protection Act” is to stop violent assemblies and protect law enforcement, DeSantis said a recent news conference.
Among other things, it includes a mandatory six-month sentence for striking an officer or throwing objects at an officer during a violent or disorderly assembly; makes blocking traffic a felony; makes it illegal to harass people at a restaurant; enhances fines for out-of-state rioters; and limits bail for people charged with rioting.
If adopted, the bill would also prevent local governments from defunding their police force, and could make them liable for damages in some instances.
It creates a felony charge for those who participate in a violent assembly. It also states a motorist is not liable for injury or death caused if fleeing for safety from a mob.
It targets outside agitators, which law enforcement nationwide claim are a significant source of the violence.
“If you are from another state, and you come to participate in one of these violent or disorderly assemblies, you’re going to have extra penalties imposed on you as well,” DeSantis said.
Law enforcement greeted the proposal with open arms.
“It does sound like a nice tool for law enforcement from the Attorney General’s office,” Venice Police Chief Tom Mattmuller said. “It’s something, as a society, that is needed.
“It’s a shame some of the things that are taking place — the right to protest mixing with the disorderly conduct. Hopefully, we don’t need to use some of those extreme (measures) in the Venice area.”
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office also approved.
“We appreciate the governor’s announcement and assistance in preventing this type of criminal activity from occurring in Florida,” said Megan Krahe, spokesperson. “We are thankful that our community, and those exercising their First Amendment rights in Sarasota, have done so in a thoughtful and peaceful manner.”
DeSantis spoke with FOX News television host Tucker Carlson about it.
“Everyone in Florida running for office in the House or Senate … they’ve got to take a position on this now. Are you for law enforcement and the rule of law? Or are you going to stand with the mob? I know where I stand. It will probably be the boldest and most comprehensive piece of legislation to address these issues anywhere in the country,” DeSantis said.
“Our right to peacefully assemble is one of our most cherished as Americans, but throughout the country we’ve seen that right being taken advantage of by professional agitators, bent on sowing disorder and causing mayhem in our cities,” he said. “I will not allow this kind of violence to occur here in Florida.”
The act has three components.
New criminal offenses
• a prohibition on violent or disorderly assemblies — third-degree felony when seven or more persons are involved in an assembly and cause damage to property or injury to other persons.
• a prohibition on obstructing roadways — third-degree felony to obstruct traffic during an unpermitted protest, demonstration or violent or disorderly assembly; driver is not liable for injury or death caused if fleeing for safety from a mob.
• a prohibition on destroying or toppling monuments — second-degree felony to destroy public property during a violent or disorderly assembly.
• a prohibition on harassment in public accommodations — first-degree misdemeanor for a participant in a violent or disorderly assembly to harass or intimidate a person at a public accommodation, such as a restaurant.
• Racketeer-Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act liability attaches to anyone who organizes or funds a violent or disorderly assembly.
Increased penalties
• a mandatory minimum jail sentence of six months for striking a law enforcement officer (including with a projectile) during a violent or disorderly assembly.
• offense or sentence enhancements for (1) throwing an object during a violent or disorderly assembly that strikes a civilian or law enforcement officer; (2) assault or battery of a law enforcement officer during a violent or disorderly assembly; and (3) participation in a violent or disorderly assembly by an individual from another state.
Citizen and taxpayer protection measures
• No defunding permitted — prohibits state grants or aid to any local government that slashes the budget for law enforcement services.
• Victim compensation — waives sovereign immunity to allow a victim of a crime related to a violent or disorderly assembly to sue a local government for damages where the local government is grossly negligent in protecting persons and property.
• Government employment/benefits — terminates state benefits and makes anyone ineligible for employment by state and local government if convicted of participating in a violent or disorderly assembly.
• No bond or bail until first appearance in court if charged with a crime related to participating in a violent or disorderly assembly; rebuttable presumption against bond or bail after first appearance.
A Florida association of criminal defense lawyers was the first group to come out against the legislation.
“The proposal … is an attack on the Constitution and is aimed at silencing dissent. It is un-American because the proposed laws will effectively criminalize certain lawful protests,” said Mitch Stone, president of the Florida Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers.
Stone said nobody advocates for violence or destruction of property.
“Rioting, looting and violence are not constitutionally protected forms of protest,” Stone said. “We understand the need for effective but reasonable law enforcement. However, this proposal goes too far and is not necessary.
“Nonviolent protest will be impacted if this proposal becomes law. Parading on streets, assembling at all hours, sit-ins and other nondestructive activities can be interpreted as violating the laws contemplated by this proposal.”
