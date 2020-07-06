VENICE — A new law regulating e-bikes, or electric bicycles, was signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis that, among other things, allows local governments to restrict their use and does not include a minimum age to ride one.
HB 971 creates three classes of battery-powered e-bicycles, similar to laws adopted in 22 other states.
Class 1 e-bikes are equipped with a motor that provides assistance when pedaling and ceases to provide that assistance with the bike reaches 20 mph.
Class 2 are e-bicycles equipped with throttle-assisted motors that can assist without pedaling and cease to assist when the e-bike reaches 20 mph.
Class 3 e-bicycles provide assistance only when the rider is pedaling and cease to provide that assistance when the bike reaches 28 mph.
An e-bike is considered a vehicle to the same extent as a bicycle, and the new law authorizes an e-bike to operate where bicycles are allowed, including on streets, highways, roadways, shoulders, bicycle lanes and multi-use paths.
But local governments may regulate or further restrict the operation of e-bicycles on those same roadways, sidewalks and trail networks.
E-bikes are not subject to provisions of law relating to financial responsibility, licensing, vehicle registration and title certificates.
The new law also requires an e-bike to function so that the electric motor is disengaged or ceases to function when the rider stops pedaling or when the brakes are applied.
Modifying the motor-powered speed capability is prohibited, unless it’s upgraded and has a proper classification label.
Manufacturers and distributors of e-bikes must apply a label affixed to each e-bike by Jan. 1, containing the classification number, top assisted speed and motor wattage of the e-bike.
The bill removes a registration fee requirement for motorized bicycles, and does not restrict the operation of an e-bike to a specified age.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.