Motorized e-bikes, like this Magnum for sale at Big Bam eBikes in Venice, come under new regulations adopted by the state of Florida.

 Venice Gondolier PHOTO BY GREG GILES

VENICE — A new law regulating e-bikes, or electric bicycles, was signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis that, among other things, allows local governments to restrict their use and does not include a minimum age to ride one.

HB 971 creates three classes of battery-powered e-bicycles, similar to laws adopted in 22 other states.

Class 1 e-bikes are equipped with a motor that provides assistance when pedaling and ceases to provide that assistance with the bike reaches 20 mph.

Class 2 are e-bicycles equipped with throttle-assisted motors that can assist without pedaling and cease to assist when the e-bike reaches 20 mph.

Class 3 e-bicycles provide assistance only when the rider is pedaling and cease to provide that assistance when the bike reaches 28 mph.

An e-bike is considered a vehicle to the same extent as a bicycle, and the new law authorizes an e-bike to operate where bicycles are allowed, including on streets, highways, roadways, shoulders, bicycle lanes and multi-use paths.

But local governments may regulate or further restrict the operation of e-bicycles on those same roadways, sidewalks and trail networks.

E-bikes are not subject to provisions of law relating to financial responsibility, licensing, vehicle registration and title certificates.

The new law also requires an e-bike to function so that the electric motor is disengaged or ceases to function when the rider stops pedaling or when the brakes are applied.

Modifying the motor-powered speed capability is prohibited, unless it’s upgraded and has a proper classification label.

Manufacturers and distributors of e-bikes must apply a label affixed to each e-bike by Jan. 1, containing the classification number, top assisted speed and motor wattage of the e-bike.

The bill removes a registration fee requirement for motorized bicycles, and does not restrict the operation of an e-bike to a specified age.

