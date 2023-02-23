Ron DeSantis

Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks about job growth during a news conference at Tervis Headquarters in Venice in 2021.

VENICE — Gov. Ron DeSantis has chosen Venice as the place to debut his book, “The Courage to be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival,” in what some are speculating is his next step toward announcing a presidential campaign.

The event is at 8:30 a.m. in an undisclosed location in North Venice. Invitation emails have been sent out by the Republican Party of Sarasota County, with the site disclosed later, after the recipient RSVP’s.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments