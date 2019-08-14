By GREG GILES
News Editor
It’s what every college or university graduate dreams about. A guaranteed job when they graduate.
That dream became a reality for a number of future teachers at an orientation for interns at USF Sarasota-Manatee’s Selby Auditorium in Sarasota Tuesday morning. That’s when USFSM and the Manatee County School District officially announced an agreement that guarantees elementary education students a teaching job in the district once they graduate.
Sarasota County School District officials meet next week with USFSM officials hoping to eventually ink a similar agreement to fill positions in their areas of need.
Students who completed the program, and are embarking on the third required classroom internships, were invited to a contract signing on Tuesday, guaranteeing the job in Manatee County schools.
“They were very definitely very excited,” said Dr. Marie Byrd, EdD, director of USFSM’s School of Education.
Byrd and Vanessa Marasco, PhD, coordinator of clinical education, created the program after attended a meeting with school district principals in January.
“We thank the School District of Manatee County for the value they have placed in the quality of our elementary education program graduates in the School of Education,” Byrd said. “Our students are highly valued in Manatee, Sarasota and Charlotte Counties. We’ve gotten praise from principals that say, compared to other institutions, those students that graduate from our teaching program are on the higher end of skill level and knowledge.”
The program is important for school districts facing a nationwide teacher shortage and goes into effect this fall. It applies to elementary education students who are beginning their final teaching internships in Manatee County schools ahead of graduation in December. Currently, 15 fall into that category.
Another 17 students are interning in Sarasota County Schools. If that school district signs a similar agreement, the number of grads who are guaranteed a job could double or triple in short order. An estimated 67 interns from the education program are currently student teaching in area schools.
According to Byrd, once students graduate, and after meeting district criteria, they work as long-term substitute teachers until the state issues teaching certificates to allow them to transition to full-time public school teachers.
“We made it our mission to get this finalized and roll it out it in the fall,” Marasco said. “I can imagine that many of our students will want to sign up right way. This is a life-changing opportunity. They’re going to be able to graduate with a job.”
