VENICE — From traveling in Asia to living in Venice taking care of parents, Brenda Green, 68, recently graduated from veterinary nursing school after 17 years.
However, this wasn’t her first college degree.
“I like to keep busy,” Green said. “It keeps me young and it keeps me going.”
Combining her law, business and finance experience, Green managed operations for U.S. law firms with offices in Asia, but she was ready for something else.
“I was thinking ahead and I knew at some point I would not be in the corporate world anymore,” Green said.
Green and her husband John Jones were living in Hong Kong when she started an online program for veterinary nursing with Purdue University in 2005.
While still working full-time, Green would take one course each semester, which was why it took so long to complete the program.
“I studied where I could,” Green said about study spots in airports while she and her husband traveled throughout Asia.
She mentioned the program was a “nice balance” to her corporate positions and everyday work life.
Because of the distance learning program, Green could also take her studies wherever the couple traveled, including scuba diving trips around the world.
After living in Asia for years, the couple decided it was time to move back to the states and take care of their parents.
In 2013, they moved to Venice where they have lived since.
“That gave me the opportunity to finish my clinical work,” Green said.
Since she was finally stationary, she could complete that part of her vet nursing program at a local animal hospital.
She interned with Dr. Jason Marano at Marano Animal Hospital in Venice and still works with the facility part-time.
After many years of traveling, working and studying, Green finally was able to walk across the stage for graduation in May.
“It was a long time coming,” she said.
Despite the entire program being online, Green told everyone she would go to the physical graduation.
“I said, ‘By God I’m going to graduation’,” she said. “And that’s what we did.”
She mentioned it was exciting to be at graduation, but she now has to study for the certification exam.
Green is taking the extra down-time to catch up on things like taking care of her mother.
Green said she would like to do more volunteer work since she “loved” volunteering with the Wildlife Center of Southwest Florida in Venice.
She mentioned another possibility will be volunteering with World Vets, which has week-long programs all over the world.
“So we can combine our love for travel with doing veterinary care in underserved countries,” she said.
No matter what she is doing, Green said she likes to stay busy and that was one of the reasons for going back to school after a full corporate career.
“I consider myself a life-long learner,” she said.
She said as long as her mind works, she will do whatever she chooses and that she wouldn’t hesitate to go back to college if she wanted to.
“I would just encourage anybody that wants to go back to school ... to just do it,” Green said.
