A small event like Hurricane Nicole didn’t stop members of the Grand Oaks Neighbors from getting together to learn about the South County Food Pantry.

Thanks to Ray and Louise Adkins, residents of Grand Oaks spent a few weeks gathering donations and invited Linda Fraser from the South County Food Pantry to tell about the organization.


Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net

