These generous Grand Oaks residents held a food drive for the South County Food Pantry. They presented their donations at a meeting where the learned about the daily workings of the food pantry. They are: (back row, from left) Lori Walker, Cecilia Zannini, Louise Adkins, Jean McMahon and Susan Riley, (middle row) Marilyn Matarese, Fran and Sam White, Jeff and Anita Kinne, and (front row) Phil Hoffman, Linda Frasier, Carolyn Pearce and Suzanne Heslop.
Linda Frasier from the South County Food Pantry makes a point about the Food Pantry at a meeting of the Grand Oaks community membership.
Carolyn Pearce and Suzanne Heslop listen to information about the South County Food Pantry donation process at the Grand Oaks Community meeting.
Susan Riley makes it a point to be involved in the Grand Oaks Neighbors Community. Susan joked that after the neighborhood lost its trees during Ian, they can be called the No Oaks Community.
A small event like Hurricane Nicole didn’t stop members of the Grand Oaks Neighbors from getting together to learn about the South County Food Pantry.
Thanks to Ray and Louise Adkins, residents of Grand Oaks spent a few weeks gathering donations and invited Linda Fraser from the South County Food Pantry to tell about the organization.
The rain didn’t stop anyone from gathering at the club house. Linda told about regulars who come to the pantry weekly for items like fresh produce, proteins and a favorite mac and cheese.
She told about donors like Publix who bring bread. This year, she was able to provide vouchers for Thanksgiving turkeys.
The Grand Oaks Neighbors learned if they want to make a monetary donation, make the check out to The Flanzer Trust and put South County Food Pantry in the memo. The Trust will double the donation.
The Grand Oaks Neighbors prove that a small group can do big things. The South County Food Pantry is located at 121 Warfield Avenue and is open from 9 to noon daily and on the 3rd Saturday of the month.
Thank you, Grand Oaks neighbors. You make a difference.
Sharing Talents and Resources Together, START, held a game party and raised $2,000 for the Literacy Volunteers of South Sarasota County.
Chairs Carolyn Bach, Donna Sweet and Mary Ann Cotroneo made sure the party included fun for adventure seekers.
There was a mystery raffle of bottles of cheer and a raffle of Gift Certificate Sensations in addition to the 50/50 raffle. One of the highlights of the party was having plenty of candy and munchies to enjoy while playing.
Thank you, START members, for just carrying on. Bravo.
Some Of Our Best
This year as we celebrate Thanksgiving we can be grateful that Ian sure made an effort to wreck our city, but he didn’t dampen spirits.
People like the Grand Oaks Neighbors and START along with church groups and volunteers came together. We celebrate those who brought us power and water and tarps and hot cups of coffee.
We now appreciate traffic signals and pretty flowers. There is so much here we took for granted.
The stringing of Christmas on Venice Avenue brought smiles as did VABI cleanups and flowers. We are Venice Strong.
Happy Thanksgiving.
Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net
