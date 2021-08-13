VENICE — The Center For Sight has its grand reopening set for its Jacaranda Boulevard location this weekend.
It is inviting the public to the location of the renovated office at 1236 Jacaranda Blvd. from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
US Eye and Center For Sight President Kinga Huse will take part in a ribbon cutting.
The event is free, with the first 200 attendees receiving a gift bag.
There will also be an opportunity to meet Patrick Moraz, who had a solo career and has written music scores for movies along with being a former keyboardist for the bands Yes and The Moody Blues.
The event also includes food from Orange Blossom Catering, music from DJ Joey D and face painting from Akiko Graphics.
The husband and wife team of Dr. Joseph Sowka and Dr. Lori Vollmer are the optometric physician duo as the lead optometrists at the facility, according to a news release. They were named to the 2021 “America’s Best Eye Doctors” list by Newsweek magazine, the news release said.
“We are so happy to be able to provide the best possible eye care to the Venice community in a beautiful, up-to-date space,” Vollmer said in the news release. “It means a lot when patients come in for their appointment and have a comfortable experience.”
The day will also include free vision screenings by Center For Sight staff and skin checks by Shannon Bednarz, a certified physician assistant AMARA Aesthetic Surgery and Dermatology, in Venice. AMARA is a Center For Sight’s affiliate practice.
Along with that, there will be more than $3,000 in raffle prizes with raffle proceeds going to Center For Sight Foundation, which has a mission of helping those in finanicla need receive cataract surgery “so that no one suffers visual loss due to a surgically treatable condition.”
