Sylvia Hollister, left, and Kevin Collins, right, of the Venice Yacht Club Charitable Foundation, present a grant check to Stacey Ogea, manager of the Jacaranda Public Library, and Alisa Mitchell, executive director of the Library Foundation for Sarasota County.
VENICE — The Venice Yacht Club Charitable Foundation has granted $5,000 to the Library Foundation for Sarasota County to fund an educational music garden at the Frances T. Bourne Jacaranda Public Library in Venice.
This outdoor interactive music installation will include life-sized instruments designed for sensory engagement and music exploration. It will foster spontaneous music-making for library patrons of all ages and provide a year-round venue for early literacy programming.
Music gardens are shown to enhance motor skills, support social development, and increase language acquisition in young children.
“We are dedicated to supporting the libraries as part of our mission to be involved with Sarasota County’s educational programming,” said Kevin Collins, Venice Yacht Club Charitable Foundation Liaison to the Public Libraries. “The outdoor musical classroom is an innovative way to safely engage children as part of the COVID response.”
Founded in 2010, the Venice Yacht Club Charitable Foundation has granted nearly $1,000,000 to 75 Sarasota County charitable organizations.
“We’re grateful for the Venice Yacht Club Charitable Foundation’s longstanding partnership and know the music garden will be a wonderful addition to the Jacaranda Library,” said Alisa Mitchell, executive director, Library Foundation for Sarasota County.
Since its founding in 2011, the nonprofit Library Foundation for Sarasota County has raised more than $8 million in private funds for the benefit of Sarasota County public libraries.
To learn more about the Library Foundation for Sarasota County and how you can support its mission, visit SarasotaLibraryFoundation.org or call 941-404-3139.
