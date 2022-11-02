SARASOTA -- Ringling College of Art and Design  announced the receipt of a strategic partnership grant totaling $36,000 from the Community Foundation of Sarasota County sponsoring 2022/2023 season arts programming.

This comprehensive grant will support Ringling College’s Lois and David Stulberg Gallery, the Richard and Barbara Basch Gallery and Campus Art Walks; Sarasota Art Museum of Ringling College’s (SAM) Sara Berman’s Closet exhibition and its December 10th Art Bash.


