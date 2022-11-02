SARASOTA -- Ringling College of Art and Design announced the receipt of a strategic partnership grant totaling $36,000 from the Community Foundation of Sarasota County sponsoring 2022/2023 season arts programming.
This comprehensive grant will support Ringling College’s Lois and David Stulberg Gallery, the Richard and Barbara Basch Gallery and Campus Art Walks; Sarasota Art Museum of Ringling College’s (SAM) Sara Berman’s Closet exhibition and its December 10th Art Bash.
The grant was awarded from the Community Foundation’s John and Dorothy Brennan Charitable Fund.
“This is the fourth consecutive year the Community Foundation of Sarasota County has supported strategic arts programming for the College and our contemporary art museum,” said Ringling College president Dr. Larry R. Thompson. “Since 2019, CFSC has supported our on-campus galleries and our then newly-opened Sarasota Art Museum every step of the way in making world-class arts programming available and accessible to our community.”
“As we approach a post-pandemic life of the on-campus galleries, we see this moment as an opportunity for growth, innovation, and a redefinition of how we use our exhibitions and programming to expand and strengthen our work of bringing art and people together,” said Tim Jaeger, director and chief curator of galleries and Exhibitions at Ringling College.
“We are aligning our focus on Ringling-sourced exhibitions and want to encapsulate the idea of the galleries as a center of creative life and dialogue on campus, which includes critical self-reflection, identifying and building relationships with new audiences, and making our galleries more accessible through media and technology.”
“In underwriting programming for SAM since we opened our doors, the Community Foundation of Sarasota County has time and again helped drive arts engagement for all constituencies of our community,” said Sarasota Art Museum executive director Virginia Shearer. “We are thrilled to bring the Sara Berman’s Closet exhibition to the Sarasota Community.
"We thank the Foundation for its support of this one-of-a-kind exhibition by artists Maira Kalman and Alex Kalman -- inspired by the life of Maira’s mother and Alex’s grandmother, Sara Berman -- and for supporting the upcoming Art Bash on December 10th.”
The first annual Art Bash on Saturday, Dec. 10 supports SAM’s dynamic season of thought-provoking exhibitions featuring local, national, and international artists, and the ever-growing roster of education programs and arts classes.
At their core, artists and nature share an infinite creative spirit that enchants, teaches, and shapes our perceptions of the world. The Art Bash theme is ecologically-themed as Immersive Nature, and is inspired by elements of artworks in SAM’s Winter Exhibitions.
