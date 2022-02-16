Members of the Catholic Council of Our Lady of Lourdes know the way to spell fun is afternoon tea. With a Disney theme, this year’s event featured the Seven Dwarfs, and even the beast from Beauty and the Beast made an appearance.
Members of the group brought luscious tea sandwiches and pastries to the event. Several tables were filled with lemon and cheese squares, cookies and crème puffs to make the heart sing.
Guests were encouraged to go back for seconds and thirds.
Clare Milligan demonstrated several centerpieces that were offered as raffle prizes. Winners were the envy of everyone at the tea.
The members of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Council of Women work nonstop raising funds and helping people in the Venice community and beyond.
Their donations serve single moms, immigrants, prisoners, soldiers and everyone between. They make rosaries and children’s clothes.
Their next fundraiser is a Springtime in Paris fashion show on Feb. 23 at the Planation Golf and Country Club. Call Bernadette Raftery for information at 704-968-9580.
The members have work schedules, meetings and luncheons on the calendar. To join, contact Donna McGinnis, president, at 941-244-0953.
The group’s mission includes the goal to educate Catholic women in spirituality, leadership and service and to respond to the needs of the church and society in the modern world.
Save The Date
Celebrate Venice Musicale’s 70th anniversary at a musical party at the Venice Bill Jervey Library tomorrow from 2-5.
One Of Our Best
The special person of this week is Clare Millligan. This floral artist has a passion for beauty and uses her talents to enrich people’s lives.
Clare is a floral designer who creates lovely bouquets and arrangements. She teaches classes and does demonstrations when asked.
Clare is a state-recognized artist and is involved in several guilds and clubs. She is often asked to install new club officers and recently performed the service for the Venice Garden Club.
She enjoys creating arrangements for Our Lady of Lourdes Masses and church functions. She gives of her talents and her time generously.
If you marvel at the beautiful flowers at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, you can thank Clare.
She enjoys her family and traveling for fun and for flower shows. Her joy is surrounding all with pretty plants and flowers.
Clare Milligan is one of the women who makes Venice a great place to live.
Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net.
