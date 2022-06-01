Breaking news announced by Ann Hall at the Women’s Sertoma Scholarship dinner, “There will be a Sun Fiesta 2022 on Oct 14-16.”

This announcement received a round of applause from everyone at the dinner as money earned from the event funds scholarships to local students and grants to community nonprofits.

The 3-day Sun Fiesta kicks off the winter season in Venice, bringing back winter residents. It puts everyone on deck for a series of fashion shows, luncheons, concerts, parades and teas.

The luncheon at the Plantation Golf and Country Club showcased young women for their academic and leadership skills and their commitment to a strong work ethic.

It gave their families a moment of pride. It gave the members of the Women’s Sertoma a chance to see the fruits of their labor. Each recipient received $1,500, which is inspiring, seeing the Sertoma Women had to raise funds without the Sun Fiesta. Bravo.

The young women recipients have proven themselves in high school as academicians, class and club officers, volunteers in the community and sports champions. They know the joy of victory and the agony of defeat, having faced disappointments along the way.

Their common denominator is they always moved forward.

Citizens can find comfort in knowing this group of young women will be caring for us in hospitals. They will be doing research to find cures for our aches and pains.


Above all, they will continue being successful working and learning.

What a blessing for all Venice residents who contribute and support Women’s Sertoma projects to know they encourage these recipients with dollars and a pat on the back.

This Class of 2022 scholarship recipients prove we are in good hands. May the Force be with them.

Some Of Our Best

The special people of this week are the terrific recipients of the Women’s Sertoma scholarships. These young women are individually and collectively fun, kind, respectful, great conversationalists and smart.

Their dreams are varied. Several will study medical engineering. Several are planning on careers in nursing. A few are staying close to home, attending State College of Florida for nursing.

There is even an aspiring dental hygienist in the mix.

It is easy to see why members of Women’s Sertoma had a hard time selecting from the applicants. The group they chose are winners. They will continue to make Venice a great place to live.

Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments