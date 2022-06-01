Women’s Sertoma Scholarship recipients are, from left, Shannon Dowdy, Maylee Lanham, Makenna Spina, Lauren McMahon, Jaden Schwabach, Ariana Romaner, Mya Fraser, Thea Janes and Ashley Coppola. Each young woman in this happy group is taking her place as a future leader in our country.
Venice Women’s Sertoma Scholarship Chairs Nancy Jordan and Ann Hall introduce scholarship recipients to the friendly group at Plantation Golf and Country Club. This dynamic duo enjoy this job each year.
Women’s Sertoma Scholarship recipients are, from left, Shannon Dowdy, Maylee Lanham, Makenna Spina, Lauren McMahon, Jaden Schwabach, Ariana Romaner, Mya Fraser, Thea Janes and Ashley Coppola. Each young woman in this happy group is taking her place as a future leader in our country.
Gondolier PHOTOS BY FRAN VALENCIC
Maddison (Maddie) Smith and her dad Michael Smith proudly accept the scholarship for a returning student. Maddie is attending State College of Florida and is in their Nursing Program.
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
Venice Women’s Sertoma Scholarship Chairs Nancy Jordan and Ann Hall introduce scholarship recipients to the friendly group at Plantation Golf and Country Club. This dynamic duo enjoy this job each year.
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
Maylee Lanham and her dad Jay celebrate Maylee receiving the Elaine Moore scholarship. Elaine was a member of Women’s Sertoma for many years and leaves the scholarship as her legacy.
Breaking news announced by Ann Hall at the Women’s Sertoma Scholarship dinner, “There will be a Sun Fiesta 2022 on Oct 14-16.”
This announcement received a round of applause from everyone at the dinner as money earned from the event funds scholarships to local students and grants to community nonprofits.
The 3-day Sun Fiesta kicks off the winter season in Venice, bringing back winter residents. It puts everyone on deck for a series of fashion shows, luncheons, concerts, parades and teas.
The luncheon at the Plantation Golf and Country Club showcased young women for their academic and leadership skills and their commitment to a strong work ethic.
It gave their families a moment of pride. It gave the members of the Women’s Sertoma a chance to see the fruits of their labor. Each recipient received $1,500, which is inspiring, seeing the Sertoma Women had to raise funds without the Sun Fiesta. Bravo.
The young women recipients have proven themselves in high school as academicians, class and club officers, volunteers in the community and sports champions. They know the joy of victory and the agony of defeat, having faced disappointments along the way.
Their common denominator is they always moved forward.
Citizens can find comfort in knowing this group of young women will be caring for us in hospitals. They will be doing research to find cures for our aches and pains.
Above all, they will continue being successful working and learning.
What a blessing for all Venice residents who contribute and support Women’s Sertoma projects to know they encourage these recipients with dollars and a pat on the back.
This Class of 2022 scholarship recipients prove we are in good hands. May the Force be with them.
Some Of Our Best
The special people of this week are the terrific recipients of the Women’s Sertoma scholarships. These young women are individually and collectively fun, kind, respectful, great conversationalists and smart.
Their dreams are varied. Several will study medical engineering. Several are planning on careers in nursing. A few are staying close to home, attending State College of Florida for nursing.
There is even an aspiring dental hygienist in the mix.
It is easy to see why members of Women’s Sertoma had a hard time selecting from the applicants. The group they chose are winners. They will continue to make Venice a great place to live.
Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.