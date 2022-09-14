As the nation recovered from the Second World War, America experienced revolutionary concepts in architectural design.
And the epicenter of that design took place on the Suncoast, prompting a 1952 edition of Architectural Review to proclaim, “the most exciting new architecture in the world is being done in Sarasota by a group of young architects.”
What eventually would become known as the Sarasota School of Architecture introduced new design concepts incorporating natural light and space. From the early 1940s until the mid-1960s, these new approaches reverberated far beyond the Suncoast.
“The School was about green architecture before that was a thing,” said Carl Abbott, one of the youngest and last remaining of the young architects comprising the movement.
Although designs varied, a key characteristic of the movement was to create buildings that integrated optimally with the surrounding landscape.
Abbott said the architecture being designed in Sarasota at the time was based on the two modernist philosophies of the time: the Bauhaus School that believed everything involved in construction is affected by machine (think Eiffel Tower), and the Organic School that stressed that everything comes from the Earth.
“That approach, which was reflected in the work of Frank Lloyd Wright, stressed that when you build a building, you should let it nestle in the Earth.”
Those two approaches were fundamental to the work they were doing, he said, adapted to the landscape and climate of the Suncoast.
Modernist buildings were often constructed with outdoor patios, internal courtyards, and modular construction. Minimalist designs also featured open-spaced rectangular buildings with flat roofs and smooth, unornamented walls, with large-planed windows, offering plenty of indirect ambient light.
Buildings were situated on property to take advantage of prevailing winds and maximize cross-flow ventilation. New technologies were introduced such as jalousie windows and sliding glass doors that enhanced air flow.
And many buildings were often built above ground to avoid dampness and to maximize ventilation. They also enjoyed long overhangs to reduce solar heating.
In addition to new construction techniques, architects worked with local materials such as Florida Cypress, terrazzo floors and textured blocks made from native Ocala limestone.
School architecture first occurred in private residences, but eventually translated into public buildings like churches, schools and government buildings, said Christopher Wilson, who teaches architecture and design history at Ringling College.
“In 1966, Sarasota’s City Hall was being constructed in a modern style and that was a huge deal,” he said. “It was as if the city was saying, ‘Look, we are progressive. We are forward looking.’”
Abbott said that when he entered the University of Florida as an undergraduate, he initially considered majoring in art and landscape design, but eventually chose architecture as his medium. He says he still defines himself as a landscape architect.
“Every building I design, whether it’s a house or a church or whatever, it ties in with the land. It’s like the title of my book, ‘Informed by the Land.’”
Before he ever designs a building, Abbott said he looks at aerial maps of the property to determine how it all fits together.
“Buildings are something you go into to get out of the rain. But there is more to architecture than just to keep you out of the rain. It’s the process of putting together spaces to make your life richer and fuller.”
Abbott has designed numerous iconic structures on the Suncoast, including the former Summerhouse Restaurant on Siesta Key. He also has designed private residences in Venice as well as public buildings like the Jacaranda Public Library and the Pineview School.
Although he has been sculpting and designing buildings for more than six decades, Abbott feels he currently is doing his best work ever.
“Every project is like a brand-new discovery. The buildings kind of unfold. You don’t tell them what to do. The land, the client’s requirements, these things all go together and then the building starts unfolding.”
What lessons did Abbott take away from those early experiences in the movement?
“Number one, you respect the land,” he replied. “You don’t go into it and first kill all the trees. You work with nature as much as you possibly can. The pandemic has certainly made us all aware of how important it is to be a part of nature and not always be stuck in boxes.
“And secondly, to remember that buildings can help create and enhance your life,” he said. “One lady, who was in her mid-80s when we designed her house the year before, told me that the residence has been one of the joys of her life and she knows that it has added extra years to her life.”
The Sarasota School got its name based on a presentation by architect Gene Leedy at an American Institute of Architects Conference in 1982.
“I was supposed to put on a big program about what we were doing, and I had to think of a name for the brochure,” Leedy would say later. “In those days, they used to refer to the architects in Chicago as the ‘Chicago School,’ so I called us the ‘Sarasota School,’ and it stuck.”
The School movement began to wane toward the early 1960s as many of the architects moved from the area and clients wanted air conditioning, larger homes and became less interested in innovative architecture.
Although there is continuing pressure to demolish many of these mid-Century homes in the name of progress, both Abbott and Wilson argue as many should be preserved as possible so the public can continue to learn from them.
“For example, we don’t need to have our air conditioning running 12 months a year,” said Wilson. “If you want to use the ‘s’ word, they were doing sustainability before there was such a word. They were thinking about the climate, about which direction they were facing their large glass panels.
“If you want to think about building sustainability today, these are exactly the kind of things we should be considering. It’s looking backwards to go forward.
“I’m not thinking of these buildings as museum pieces,” he added. “For example, from 2015 until 2017, the Sarasota Architectural Foundation (SAF) constructed an exact replica of the Walker guest house (original built on Sanibel Island) on the grounds of the Ringling Museum.
“The reason we did that was to show that you don’t need these McMansions. You can have a small footprint — the Walker House was only 24 feet by 24 feet — and to demonstrate the ventilation system that was going on there. It was to show that what was built in 1952 is still relevant in 2022.”
The Center for Architecture Sarasota (cfas.org) exists today to steward the legacy of architecture in Sarasota. The non-profit organization began in 2014 to host a “MOD Weekend” every November to offer tours of some of these buildings to educate the public about the architectural legacy.
