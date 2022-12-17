VENICE — Money may not grow on trees, but the city could benefit financially if more of them were planted, according to a study by the University of South Florida.
And there’s lots of room to do it. No neighborhood in the city has more than 32% tree canopy and there’s only 19.9% coverage on city-owned property and 19.8% on city right of way, it shows.
There are more than 1.8 million potential 4-foot-by-4-foot or larger tree-planting sites on city property alone, the study states, while acknowledging that identifying them is intended as a “guide for further analysis, not a prescription of where to plant trees.”
Increasing the amount of tree canopy would reduce the amount of stormwater that needs to be treated and keep everyone and everything cooler, and being strategic in replanting following Hurricane Ian could reduce the amount of debris caused by future storms, it states.
Co-author Shawn Landry and city arborist Jim Yelverton presented the study to the City Council Tuesday.
By coincidence, it was delivered to the city on Sept. 23 — five days before Hurricane Ian hit.
The storm had a far greater impact on the city’s tree canopy in a day than development did over a period of 10 years, Landry said.
From 2010 to 2020, he said, the percentage of land in the city with tree canopy decreased from 24.3% to 23.3%. But with a margin of error of 1.5% it’s not possible to say the amount of canopy actually declined, he said.
Recently developed areas and ones under development don’t have canopy but will in the future, he said.
Ian, on the other hand, caused a 3.3 percentage point loss, although largely a temporary one.
More than 140,000 cubic yards of vegetative debris was collected in the city following the storm, Public Works Director Rick Simpson told the Council in a separate presentation.
The study had identified more than 2,000 trees tall enough to fall on primary roads and another 2,500 tall enough to fall on secondary ones.
Landry said it’s his understanding that the analysis lined up well with the city’s actual experience from Ian.
An action plan including recommendations on replacement plantings is in the works, Yelverton added. The city’s land-development regulations promote the use Florida-friendly species, he added.
Made in the shade
A higher percentage of vegetative cover correlates to lower temperatures, with some areas of the city as much as 15 degrees hotter than others, depending on the amount of tree, shrub and bush coverage, according to the study.
The Knights Trail Neighborhood, with about 75% vegetation cover, has a median land-surface temperature of 78.8 degrees compared to more than 84 degrees for the East Venice Island neighborhood, which has only 25% coverage, the study shows.
Such differences in temperature could be mitigated by tree planting, it says.
Existing tree canopy intercepts an estimated 89 million gallons or more in the city, keeping nearly 18 million gallons out of the stormwater system, the study states, saving nearly $160,000 a year.
The city’s saving could be increased to almost $256,000 a year if it planted enough trees to provide coverage in all potential planting areas. Just enhancing planting on city property and right of way would save an additional $45,000 a year, the study shows.
Stormwater runoff, which can carry nutrients and pollutants, has been linked to outbreaks of red tide.
