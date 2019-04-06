The largest expansion in the history of Sarasota Memorial Hospital (SMH) is officially underway.
Ground was broken Thursday for SMH’s Venice hospital, at the southeast corner of Laurel and Pinebrook roads.
SMH provides healthcare services in more than a dozen locations separate from its Sarasota campus, including urgent care centers, emergency rooms and healthcare centers. This is the first time it has built another acute-care hospital, however.
SMH-Venice will be a full-service, 90-bed hospital offering cardiology, gastroenterology, obstetrics, neurology, oncology, orthopedics and urology, among other services.
It will have a 20-bed observation unit; a 28-bed ER; a 10-bed labor and delivery/post-partum unit; eight surgical suites, including a dedicated operating room for emergency and scheduled obstetrical procedures; a community clinic; a medical office building; and a parking garage.
A building that could serve as a hurricane shelter is in discussion with the county.
The tax-supported hospital has wanted to have a facility in Venice for years. It tried to buy the existing hospital in 1995 and again in 2015 but its offers were rejected. Then it applied for state permission to build one and it took until last summer for a final OK.
“It’s been a long time coming but I guess it’s finally here,” Board Chair Joe DeVirgilio said at the groundbreaking, which he called a “landmark occasion.”
Building a hospital in Venice will serve SMH’s longstanding goal of enhancing healthcare in South County, he said.
A resident of nearby Venetian Golf & River Club, he joked that he’ll be driving by the site on a regular basis even though it might not make the contractors happy.
SMH CEO David Verinder lauded the Venice City Council, staff and city manager for making the process of getting city approvals for the project “as easy as it can be.”
A site-and-development plan hasn’t gone before the Planning Commission yet and permits will need to be issued after it’s been approved. Even so, Verinder said, “now we’re moving full speed ahead.
The term is relative: Construction likely won’t begin until late July or early August and will take more than two years.
“We hope to open the doors in late 2021,” Verinder said, “and when I say ‘hope to,’ Sharon [Roush, the campus president], we are opening the doors in late 2021.”
A number of SMH staff physicians are already planning to set up a practice in the medical office building, he said.
Growing the medical community in South County is a preliminary step to the eventual construction of a hospital in North Port, officials have said on numerous occasions.
Roush said the Venice facility will add more than 600 local jobs and will be a “huge economic engine” as businesses are started or expanded to serve it.
Because of the impact, SMH has been holding meetings with community representatives since last year.
“We are listening to our neighbors,” she said.
They’re also listening to their medical staff, which has been involved in some of the more than 200 meetings on the design of the new hospital, which will be patient-centered, Roush said.
“We are truly excited to be able to transform healthcare in South County,” she said.
SMH learned just this week that Newsweek named it one of the world’s best hospitals. It’s one of six Florida hospitals to make the magazine’s inaugural list of 1,000 hospitals in 11 countries.
Venice Mayor John Holic, who participated in the groundbreaking, said it’s good to know that city residents who pay taxes to support SMH will be able to more easily access its services.
In 2016, he wrote a letter in support of the hospital’s application for a state certificate of need but he said Thursday he would have opposed it if SMH had been trying to compete with the original Venice Hospital, which was founded by local doctors.
It’s had three corporate owners based outside the area since it was sold in 1995.
SMH’s entry into Venice is “probably 10 years too late but right on time,” he said.
