Venice Challenger Baseball will break ground for its sports complex Thursday, June 6, at 9 a.m.
The site is at 920 Gulf Coast Boulevard, adjacent to the Robert and Joan Lee Boys & Girls Club and the Gene Whipp Sports Center for Special Athletes.
Challenger provides an opportunity for people who have physical or cognitive challenges to play baseball.
Games are held at Chuck Reiter Park, where fields are set up for Little League play: clay base paths, raised bases, grass infield and outfield. One of the two planned Challenger fields will be smaller and rubberized, with painted-on bases, for special-needs athletes, and the other will be regulation.
There are also plans for a playground, a multipurpose building and parking. Later, bleachers, dugouts and lights will be added.
The public is invited to the groundbreaking. Light refreshments will be served.
