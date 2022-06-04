Group hosting dinner, presentation on homeless coalition STAFF REPORT Jun 4, 2022 49 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save VENICE — The Business and Professional Women of Englewood and Venice will be hosting a public event on June 21. The group will have a dinner with an informative presentation on Tuesday June 21 at 5:15 p.m. at the Plantation Golf and Country Club, 500 Rockley Boulevard in Venice.The presentation will be provided by Heidi Ganski, the development coordinator of the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition. Formed as a nonprofit in 1989, the coalition is the largest provider of food and homeless prevention services in Charlotte County.It also has the only official emergency shelter in all of the surrounding five counties. The nonprofit has a new and expanded resale shop, Fabulous Finds, and continually works to help members of the community.Those interested in the dinner and presentation can make reservations on the Business and Professional Women of Englewood and Venice's website atbpwev.org Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Motorcycle, car crash leaves two critical in hospital Man missing in the Venice area Former Venice JV coach accused of having sex with student Details released for Venice car crash in mid-May Venice business sues former manager for $2.2M Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Motorcycle, car crash leaves two critical in hospital Man missing in the Venice area Former Venice JV coach accused of having sex with student Details released for Venice car crash in mid-May Venice business sues former manager for $2.2M Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
