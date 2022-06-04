VENICE — The Business and Professional Women of Englewood and Venice will be hosting a public event on June 21. 

The group will have a dinner with an informative presentation on Tuesday June 21 at 5:15 p.m. at the Plantation Golf and Country Club, 500 Rockley Boulevard in Venice.

The presentation will be provided by Heidi Ganski, the development coordinator of the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition. 

Formed as a nonprofit in 1989, the coalition is the largest provider of food and homeless prevention services in Charlotte County.

It also has the only official emergency shelter in all of the surrounding five counties. 

The nonprofit has a new and expanded resale shop, Fabulous Finds, and continually works to help members of the community.

Those interested in the dinner and presentation can make reservations on the Business and Professional Women of Englewood and Venice's website at

bpwev.org

